Seerist Names Kady Brethauer as New Chief Marketing Officer

"I believe marketing is at its best when it operates as a true growth engine," Brethauer said. "That means creating clarity in the market around the problems we solve and the value we deliver." Post this

"The risk intelligence market is evolving, and buyers are expecting to be able to do more than review Alerts'," said Alex Berry, CEO of Seerist. "Security and intelligence leaders are done stitching together dashboards from four vendors and waiting on a PDF. We built the Seerist Platform so signal becomes decision in one place, backed by Control Risks analyst expertise. Kady's job is to make sure every one of those leaders knows it exists."

A Track Record of Scaling B2B Growth

Brethauer brings more than a decade of experience accelerating growth in complex and highly competitive B2B markets with a background spanning enterprise strategy, customer growth, and marketing leadership.

Most recently, Brethauer served as Head of Marketing at SecureAuth, where she led a strategic repositioning of the business around emerging cybersecurity categories and built the go-to-market engine that translated complex product innovation into market differentiation, pipeline, and revenue growth.

Prior to that, she spent six years in senior commercial roles at Radancy, an enterprise SaaS company, helping scale the business through its evolution from a services-led business into a mature SaaS organization.

Building an AI-enabled Growth Engine

Brethauer joins Seerist as the company looks to build on the recent launch of Seerist's next generation platform and translate its AI innovation into broader market leadership and accelerated growth. She brings an AI-forward approach to marketing, focused not only on how AI is reshaping the market and customer expectations, but how it can fundamentally change the way modern marketing organizations operate and scale.

"I believe marketing is at its best when it operates as a true growth engine," Brethauer said. "That means creating clarity in the market around the problems we solve and the value we deliver, using that clarity to accelerate revenue, and building the foundation the organization needs to scale through its next stage of growth."

Brethauer's appointment follows the launch of Seerist's next generation platform, a major transformation designed to make intelligence more intuitive, integrated, and actionable while creating the foundation for continued AI innovation. The company enters this next phase with strong business momentum, including a four-point gain in gross retention and 20% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2. Her appointment reflects Seerist's continued investment in scaling the business around that innovation as it advances its ambition to become the trusted global standard for intelligence.

About Seerist

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 organizations, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) — parsing millions of data points — with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 8 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most.

Explore Seerist's next-generation risk intelligence platform and see how AI-powered intelligence helps teams move from emerging signal to informed action: seerist.com/platform

Media Contact

Jen Dillon, Seerist, 1 1 800 674 8398 748, [email protected], www.seerist.com

SOURCE Seerist