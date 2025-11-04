Seerist Now Available in AWS Marketplace, Simplifying Access to Enterprise Risk Intelligence

Now available in AWS Marketplace, Seerist makes it easier for organizations to procure and deploy advanced risk-intelligence capabilities directly within their AWS infrastructure.
RESTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seerist, an AWS Partner and provider of risk-intelligence and threat-forecasting solutions, announced that its enterprise platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, providing customers with an easier, faster way to procure and deploy Seerist's advanced risk-intelligence capabilities.
Availability in AWS Marketplace offers organizations a simplified path to acquisition that aligns with existing procurement and IT-infrastructure investments—helping customers quickly integrate Seerist's predictive analytics and threat-monitoring tools within their cloud environment.
Streamlined Procurement Through AWS Marketplace
By offering Seerist in AWS Marketplace, customers can benefit from:
- Faster Procurement: Standardized contracts and pre-approved End User License Agreements (EULAs) reduce legal review time and accelerate deployment.
- Simplified Vendor Management: AWS Marketplace provides a trusted procurement channel that meets compliance requirements and streamlines vendor onboarding.
- Budget Flexibility: Customers participating in AWS Enterprise Discount Programs (EDP) can apply existing AWS Marketplace commitments toward Seerist subscriptions, maximizing the value of current AWS investments.
Meeting Customers Where They Are
"We're pleased to make Seerist available in AWS Marketplace to meet our customers where they already operate," said Alex Berry, CEO at Seerist. "This availability reflects our commitment to removing procurement barriers and helping organizations access the intelligence capabilities they need through a trusted and familiar channel."
Seerist's listing in AWS Marketplace reinforces its dedication to flexible, customer-centric solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing enterprise workflows and cloud procurement strategies.
ABOUT SEERIST
Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 customers, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com
