Seerist Recognized in Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Frost Radar™ for Risk Intelligence Solutions

Seerist recognized for innovation in AI-powered, human-validated risk intelligence and decision-centric threat analysis
RESTON, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seerist, the leading AI-enabled risk and threat intelligence platform, announced it has been recognized in the Frost Radar™: Risk Intelligence Solutions, 2026 report by Frost & Sullivan. The report highlights Seerist as a key innovator in the rapidly evolving risk intelligence market, citing the company's decision-centric intelligence model, AI-driven capabilities, and ability to transform complex global risk data into actionable insights for organizations operating in increasingly volatile environments.
According to Frost & Sullivan, "Seerist is redefining how organizations improve their risk posture from simple exposure awareness to remediation." The analyst firm recognized Seerist for its ability to fuse "real-time events, historical context, verified analyst insight, and foresight into a single, API-first platform."
"Organizations today are overwhelmed with fragmented risk signals and disconnected intelligence feeds," said Alex Berry, CEO of Seerist. "This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates our mission to help organizations move beyond reactive monitoring toward faster, more confident decision-making powered by AI, trusted intelligence, and human expertise."
Frost & Sullivan specifically highlighted Seerist's unique four-pillar intelligence architecture — Events, Contextualization, Exposure, and Foresight — which combines real-time event detection with historical analysis, analyst validation, and predictive intelligence. The report noted that Seerist's platform helps organizations transform "the overwhelming volume of threat signals into defensible, timely risk insights and decision-making."
The report also recognized Seerist's recently launched AskAnna capability as "one of the company's most groundbreaking capabilities." AskAnna uses Seerist's proprietary AI models combined with expert analysis from Control Risks' global analyst team to deliver concise, fully sourced intelligence insights that explain the "why" behind emerging risks and geopolitical developments.
Frost & Sullivan also recognized Seerist's accelerating enterprise growth across industries including financial services, energy, technology, and industrial sectors, citing increasing demand for proactive geopolitical, operational, and supply chain risk intelligence.
Frost & Sullivan projects the global risk intelligence market will grow from $58.84 billion in 2025 to $170.14 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand for integrated intelligence platforms that unify physical, cyber, and operational risk visibility.
ABOUT SEERIST
Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 customers, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com
Media Contact
Jen Dillon, Seerist, 1 1 800 674 8398 748, [email protected], www.seerist.com
SOURCE Seerist
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