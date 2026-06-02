Seerist Recognized in Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Frost Radar™ for Risk Intelligence Solutions

"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates our mission to help organizations move beyond reactive monitoring toward faster, more confident decision-making powered by AI, trusted intelligence, and human expertise." said Alex Berry, CEO of Seerist Post this

"Organizations today are overwhelmed with fragmented risk signals and disconnected intelligence feeds," said Alex Berry, CEO of Seerist. "This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates our mission to help organizations move beyond reactive monitoring toward faster, more confident decision-making powered by AI, trusted intelligence, and human expertise."

Frost & Sullivan specifically highlighted Seerist's unique four-pillar intelligence architecture — Events, Contextualization, Exposure, and Foresight — which combines real-time event detection with historical analysis, analyst validation, and predictive intelligence. The report noted that Seerist's platform helps organizations transform "the overwhelming volume of threat signals into defensible, timely risk insights and decision-making."

The report also recognized Seerist's recently launched AskAnna capability as "one of the company's most groundbreaking capabilities." AskAnna uses Seerist's proprietary AI models combined with expert analysis from Control Risks' global analyst team to deliver concise, fully sourced intelligence insights that explain the "why" behind emerging risks and geopolitical developments.

Frost & Sullivan also recognized Seerist's accelerating enterprise growth across industries including financial services, energy, technology, and industrial sectors, citing increasing demand for proactive geopolitical, operational, and supply chain risk intelligence.

Frost & Sullivan projects the global risk intelligence market will grow from $58.84 billion in 2025 to $170.14 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand for integrated intelligence platforms that unify physical, cyber, and operational risk visibility.

ABOUT SEERIST

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 customers, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com

Media Contact

Jen Dillon, Seerist, 1 1 800 674 8398 748, [email protected], www.seerist.com

SOURCE Seerist