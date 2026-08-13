Seerist Reports Record First Half 2026 Results, Doubling New Customers with Surge in Customer Expansion

"Reaching positive EBITDA while doubling new customer wins and seeing significant growth within our existing customer base is an important milestone for Seerist," said Alex Berry, CEO of Seerist. Post this

The results demonstrate momentum across the business. Seerist is bringing more organizations onto the platform while existing customers are expanding their use of its capabilities — strengthening the company's recurring revenue base and creating a more durable foundation for continued growth.

"The results this half reflect something that's been building for a while — customers are seeing real value from the platform, and they're finding more ways to use it across their teams. The 240% growth in upsell ARR is a strong sign that we're helping solve meaningful challenges for our customers. Our teams stay focused on making the day-to-day work of security and intelligence practitioners easier and more effective, and it's great to see that reflected in the results." — Barry Saadatmand, Chief Revenue Officer, Seerist

Sustainable Growth and Profitability

A significant milestone for the second quarter was Seerist's achievement of positive EBITDA, reflecting the company's growing scale and operational efficiency. Combined with 19% second quarter ARR growth, the milestone demonstrates Seerist's ability to expand its recurring revenue base while maintaining the financial discipline needed to support sustainable, long-term growth.

"Reaching positive EBITDA while doubling new customer wins and seeing significant growth within our existing customer base is an important milestone for Seerist. It reflects the work happening across the entire organization — from product and go-to-market to operations. We've built a platform that customers trust to support decisions that matter, and these results give us a strong foundation for what comes next." — Alex Berry, Chief Executive Officer, Seerist

Positioned for Continued Growth

Seerist enters the second half of 2026 focused on accelerating the next stage of its growth. The company will continue investing in its AI and risk intelligence capabilities, expanding its global presence, and strengthening strategic partnerships that bring the Seerist platform to new markets and mission sets.

With growing demand from new customers, significantly increased adoption among existing customers, and a stronger financial foundation, Seerist is positioned to expand its role as a trusted intelligence partner for organizations navigating the global risk environment.

Seerist also closed a credit facility with SaaS Capital, a leading lender to SaaS companies, giving Seerist added working capital flexibility to fund product development and go-to-market expansion.

About Seerist

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 organizations, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) — parsing millions of data points — with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 8 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.

Media Contact

Jen Dillon, Seerist, 1 1 800 674 8398 748, [email protected], www.seerist.com

SOURCE Seerist