Seerist Reports Strong Commercial Market Performance for Second-half of 2025

Key Commercial Highlights:

Net Revenue Retention (NRR) improved by 7 percentage points in Q3 and Q4 compared to the same period in 2024

Commercial new logo Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth increased 52% year-over-year in 2025 versus 2024

Second-half new logo ARR acquisition doubled compared to the same period in 2024

Second-half customer expansion ARR grew 60% year-over-year

Second-half gross retention improved 1% year-over-year

"These results demonstrate strong market validation of Seerist's differentiated approach to proactive risk intelligence," said Barry Saadatmand, Chief Revenue Officer at Seerist. "Our commercial momentum accelerated throughout 2025, particularly in the second half, as enterprises increasingly turned to Seerist to anticipate disruptions, protect operations, and drive strategic decision-making. A recurring theme from customers is that they need alerts tied to critical assets for their organization. Not just speed to alert, but speed with context, to best support business operations."

Accelerating Commercial Adoption

Seerist's 52% year-over-year growth in new commercial logos reflects expanding adoption across key industries including financial services, media, insurance, technology, travel, and energy, global manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and professional services enterprises. The doubling of new logo ARR in the second half of 2025 signals increasing market awareness and shortened sales cycles.

The 60% growth in customer expansion during the second half of 2025 further demonstrates strong product-market fit and the ability to grow within existing accounts.

Strengthening Retention & Revenue Durability

Net Revenue Retention (NRR) increased by 7 percentage points in Q3 and Q4 compared to the prior year, reflecting both expansion within existing accounts and improved customer longevity. Gross retention also improved year-over-year, signaling continued enhancement of customer value realization and engagement.

"We are building a resilient, diversified revenue base with strong expansion dynamics," added Alex Berry, Chief Executive Officer. "Our performance in 2025 positions Seerist for continued acceleration in 2026."

About Seerist

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 organizations, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com

