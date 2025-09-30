Seerist Selected as Standard OSINT Capability for U.S. Military Service and Scales Enterprise Use at Military Command

"Our expansion with both Military Services and the Command structure reflects the growing recognition that simple event alerts are no longer sufficient. Human-AI collaboration is essential for defense in the 21st century," said John Goolgasian, President of Seerist Federal. Post this

"Our expansion with both Military Services and the Command structure reflects the growing recognition that simple event alerts are no longer sufficient. Human-AI collaboration is essential for defense in the 21st century," said John Goolgasian, President of Seerist Federal. "By combining the expertise of analysts with AI-driven insights, we are delivering faster, more precise, and more predictive intelligence to strengthen readiness and decision-making."

These enterprise agreements build upon Seerist's long-standing commitment to supporting defense with innovative, AI-powered intelligence solutions. By delivering real-time insights into geopolitical risks and emerging threats, Seerist continues to advance its mission of enabling data-driven decision superiority across defense communities.

ABOUT SEERIST

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 customers, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com/government

Media Contact

Jen Dillon, Seerist, 1 800 674 8398 748, [email protected], www.seerist.com

SOURCE Seerist