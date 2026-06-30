Seerist Unveils Next-Generation Platform, Building the Foundation for the Future of Risk Intelligence

"We've reengineered the platform to make intelligence easier to discover, analyze, and operationalize today while creating a foundation that allows us to deliver even greater value through agentic capabilities and deeper operational workflows" said Tim Roots, Chief Product Officer at Seerist. Post this

"This release represents years of investment in understanding how intelligence teams work and where they're headed," said Tim Roots, Chief Product Officer at Seerist. "We've reengineered the platform to make intelligence easier to discover, analyze, and operationalize today while creating a foundation that allows us to deliver even greater value through agentic capabilities and deeper operational workflows."

The updated platform is built around four key pillars:

Unified Data Set enables users to find relevant intelligence faster through an intuitive search experience spanning strategic analysis, tactical developments, AI-enabled event detection, human-verified alerts, and dynamic analytics. New capabilities support natural language inputs, advanced search logic, AskAnna, and streamlined report generation.

Connected Signals consolidates disparate inputs into contextualized intelligence automatically. This streamlines workflows and introduces a consistent user experience across the platform, with standardized navigation, filters, dashboards, and intelligence feeds designed to reduce friction and improve efficiency.

Greater Customization gives teams more control over how intelligence is organized and consumed. Users can rapidly build role-specific dashboards, create and share searches, configure alerts, and manage assets with greater flexibility.

Integrated Intelligence connects tactical developments with strategic analysis to provide a richer common operational picture. Enhanced location overviews, powered by Seerist's partnership with Control Risks, bring together real-time events, historical risk trends, and expert analysis in a unified view.

While many of the platform's most significant advancements occur behind the scenes, they establish the foundation for Seerist's long-term vision: to be the trusted global standard for intelligence.

About Seerist

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 customers, including over 20% of the Fortune 500 and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com

Media Contact

Jen Dillon, Seerist, 1 1 800 674 8398 748, [email protected], www.seerist.com

SOURCE Seerist