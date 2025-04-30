SeeTreat to Launch ART.1 to Support Adaptive Radiotherapy at ESTRO 2025

"We designed ART.1 to perform background analysis of every fraction, prioritizing major deviation, and give the clinical team a second set of eyes—without adding to the radiotherapy workload, resources or time." - Trang Nguyen, CEO and founder of SeeTreat. Post this

"Adaptive radiotherapy has traditionally been complex, costly, and limited to well-resourced centers," said Trang Nguyen, CEO and founder of SeeTreat. "We designed ART.1 to perform background analysis of every fraction, prioritizing major deviation, and give the clinical team a second set of eyes—without adding to the workload, resources or time."

What Makes ART.1 Different: Saving Days, Not Hours

ART.1 integrates seamlessly with existing linear accelerators and treatment planning systems, and automates the most resource-intensive steps in the adaptive workflow:

Analyzes every structure for every fraction using synthetic CTs, daily dose calculation, and deformable contour propagation

Sends alerts based on protocol thresholds for dosimetric and volumetric changes to treatment volumes and organs at risk

Prioritizes patients for review—reducing unnecessary checks and freeing up staff

Minimizes manual work by automating and prioritizing your adaptive workload

With detection, analysis, and alerts built into a single workflow, ART.1 reduces time to inform a decision from days to minutes—empowering the clinical team to act faster, with greater confidence.

Purpose-Built for Adaptive Radiotherapy

ART.1 was built from the ground up to support daily adaptive evaluation—without new hardware, major IT demands, or added staffing. Its software-only model fits into existing infrastructure, making it ideal for regional and community cancer centers where resources are tight but precision matters.

SeeTreat at ESTRO 2025

Attendees can see ART.1 in action and meet the team behind it at Booth 820. To schedule a 1:1 demonstration, visit: https://tinyurl.com/3yy6fa34

ART.1 is available for research use. UKCA and CE mark pending.

About SeeTreat

SeeTreat is an Australian medical technology company focused on making adaptive radiotherapy safer, faster, and more accessible. Founded in 2023 by Dr. Trang Nguyen and Prof. Paul Keall, SeeTreat enables equitable access to precision cancer treatment, potentially reducing the burden of cancer worldwide. The company builds intelligent software that automates the most difficult parts of the adaptive workflow— helping more clinics deliver adaptive-quality care, every day.

Media Contact

Michelle Joiner, SeeTreat, 1 6789384163, [email protected], https://www.seetreatmedical.com/

SOURCE SeeTreat