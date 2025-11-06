SeeTreat's ART.1 is now CE Marked under EU MDR - Bringing Adaptive Radiotherapy to Every Clinic

ART.1 changes what's possible in adaptive radiotherapy. It gives clinicians continuous visibility into how treatment is evolving for each patient, bridging the gap between planning and real-world delivery in a way that's been missing until now. Post this

"ART.1 changes what's possible in adaptive radiotherapy. It gives clinicians continuous visibility into how treatment is evolving for each patient, bridging the gap between planning and real-world delivery in a way that's been missing until now," said Dr. Jarad Martin, practicing radiation oncologist (MBChB BSc PhD DMed FRANZCR GAustMS), SeeTreat CMO.

What ART.1 Brings to Clinical Teams Across Europe

Timely access to radiotherapy remains one of Europe's most pressing cancer care challenges. The European Cancer Organisation (ECO) reports that every four-week delay in treatment initiation increases mortality by up to 13 percent*, underscoring the urgent need to optimise every step of the treatment pathway from planning to delivery.

ART.1 addresses this gap within the treatment phase, helping radiotherapy teams deliver the latest in personalised adaptive-quality care more efficiently without adding hardware, staff, or workflow burden.

Turns daily imaging into objective insight: automatically calculates delivered dose and anatomical changes from daily CBCTs to compare each fraction against the planned treatment.

Focuses clinician time where it's needed most: continuously analyses treatment data in the background and flags deviating cases prioritised for review.

Streamlines adaptive workflow: provides quantified analytics from detection to decision support for every structure, every fraction, and every patient.

Integrates with existing systems: requires no hardware upgrades, workflow disruption, or additional staffing.

Expands access to adaptive radiotherapy: brings objective, data-driven decision support to both major cancer centres and community clinics, enabling more patients to start and stay on treatment without delay.

"Innovation in cancer care doesn't have to come only from the biggest players," said Dr. Trang Nguyen, SeeTreat CEO and Founder. "We started SeeTreat to give every clinic, large or small, the same opportunity to deliver truly personalised care. Smart, focused innovation can have a global impact and ART.1 is our first step in a pipeline of products for improving oncology treatment precision on a global scale."

About SeeTreat

SeeTreat is an Australian medical technology company focused on making adaptive radiotherapy safer, faster, and more accessible. Founded in 2023 by Dr. Trang Nguyen and Prof. Paul Keall, SeeTreat enables equitable access to precision cancer treatment, with the vision to reduce the burden of cancer worldwide. The company builds intelligent software that automates the most difficult parts of the adaptive workflow—helping more clinics deliver adaptive-quality care, every day.

Regulatory status: ART.1 is UKCA Marked and CE Marked and available for clinical use in the UK and EU. It is for Research Use Only (RUO) in all other markets. FDA 510(k) clearance is pending.

