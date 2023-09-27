SEG Media Launches Jazz+ Streaming Service to Deliver Live Games, Exclusive Series, and Other On-Demand Content Directly to Utah Jazz Fans

Jazz+ provides local fans with unprecedented access to the team via live games, exclusive footage, and other new, original video-on-demand (VOD) content that highlights the best of the Jazz and the beauty of Utah – all produced by SEG Media. Tweet this

"Creating the best fan experience is top of mind in everything we do. This season, we have so many reasons to celebrate being a Utah Jazz fan – from the return of Delta Center and our 50th anniversary season to the launch of Jazz+ and the ability for anyone in Utah to watch Jazz games on KJZZ," said Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz. "With Jazz+, we have created 24/7 digital access to the team. We are so excited that all Utahns can be with us for every minute of the action."

The expansive Jazz+ programming lineup will offer incredible value and engaging experiences through four fan-focused pillars of content:

Jazz+ Live Games & Full-Length Replays: Jazz+ subscribers can access 80+ live game streams covering all Utah Jazz preseason and regular season matchups, excluding all nationally televised games, beginning with the first preseason tipoff against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 8 . Starting Oct. 25 , timed for the team's regular season opener, live game streams will include the Utah Jazz pre- and post-game show and the option to access game play-by-play and commentary in Spanish. Fans will have the ability to rewatch every locally televised game in its entirety, with VOD replays available following the conclusion of each regular season game.

SEG Media Original Shows on Jazz+: Jazz+ debuts today with never-before-seen, original shows created by SEG Media exclusively for Jazz+ subscribers. Most of this unique content features behind-the-scenes footage with the team, their coaching staff, front office, and ownership and is the premier episode for what will become a limited or season-long series. At launch, these Jazz+ shows range from Shoot the Shot with Coach Hardy (an interview-style shooting competition with special guests) and Utah Sights & Bites (a look at player- and fan-favorite spots) to Meet the Coaches (an interview series introducing the Utah Jazz coaching staff), and others. More exclusive content will be announced and released as the season progresses.

Jazz+ Behind-the-Scenes Content, Highlights, and Extras: Throughout the year, Jazz+ will offer a continuously expanding library of surprise-and-delight content. For example, teasers for the team's 50th season documentary will premiere on Jazz+ beginning in November. On a regular basis, Jazz+ subscribers can access newly uploaded extended clips of behind-the-scenes moments with the team, condensed games with commentary, historic player mixtapes, and more. Available now are an extended version of Walker Kessler's Summer 2023 Junior Jazz Road Trip, a Karl Malone highlights reel, and a narrated look at the rookies' first days with the Jazz after the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jazz+ Exclusive Alternative Broadcasts: During select games, including each of the five Decade Nights as part of the Utah Jazz's 50th anniversary season, Jazz+ will offer alternative broadcast streams featuring live commentary from Jazz alumni and other notable personalities.

Subscriptions to Jazz+ are available now at UtahJazz.com/JazzPlus. An annual subscription is priced at $125.50 and, at less than $1.50 per game, is the best value. Annual subscription purchases made from today through October 24 also include two upper bowl tickets to one Utah Jazz game at Delta Center during the 2023-24 season*, as well as a Jazz t-shirt and hat. A monthly subscription is available for $15.50. Annual and monthly subscriptions include access to stream live and on-demand games, as well as all other available content. A pay-per-view (PPV) option, offering single-game purchases starting at $5, will launch on Oct. 25.

After purchasing their preferred subscription plan at UtahJazz.com/JazzPlus, Jazz+ subscribers can log in to view live games and other content at UtahJazzPlus.com.

Jazz+ leverages the NBA's Next Gen integrated digital platform and Kiswe's cloud-based video solutions to provide a seamless and immersive streaming experience for fans.

Fans in the local market will also be able to watch every Utah Jazz game on local TV station KJZZ, channel 14, "The Home of the Utah Jazz," via an over-the-air antenna or through local cable and satellite providers such as Comcast, DirecTV, or DISH that carry KJZZ.

For more information on Jazz+ or to subscribe, visit UtahJazz.com/JazzPlus.

*Restrictions apply. View the terms and conditions and the full list of available games here.

Editor's Note: Correct reference is "Jazz+" not "Jazz Plus."

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, an entity of Smith Entertainment Group, visit www.utahjazz.com.

About SEG Media

SEG Media is the sports media division of Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) that launched in June 2023. SEG Media produces all Utah Jazz games and other behind-the-scenes team content and distributes those assets across over-the-air, local TV channels; UtahJazz.com; Jazz+, a Utah Jazz-branded, direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service; and the Zone Sports Radio Network. SEG Media's future plans include producing and distributing content for other SEG entities and external partners.

About Smith Entertainment Group

Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) is a sports, entertainment, real estate, and technology investment group focused primarily on the state of Utah. SEG's portfolio includes the Utah Jazz (NBA), Delta Center, SEG Media, Real Salt Lake (MLS), the Utah Royals (NWSL - coming in 2024), America First Credit Union Field, Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League), Utah Jazz Gaming (NBA 2K League), Real Monarchs (MLS NEXT Pro), and other Utah-centric business ventures.

Media Contact

Caroline Klein, Utah Jazz, 1 414-732-5352, [email protected], utahjazz.com

SOURCE Utah Jazz