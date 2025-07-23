Segment Ninja and Claritas Bring PRIZM® Premier to Klaviyo - Helping Brands and Agencies Drive Smarter Retention, Acquisition and ROI

"Our mission at Claritas is to help optimize marketing performance and drive ROI,"," said Jeff Stevens, SVP of Strategic Partners at Claritas. "Segment Ninja leverages the Claritas Identity Graph to deliver PRIZM Premier insights directly into the tools brands already use." Post this

Segment Ninja enables Klaviyo users to:

Instantly analyze and enrich customer lists with PRIZM Premier data for richer insights.

Generate detailed personas to drive more personalized and engaging campaigns.

Access geospatial mapping to pinpoint customer clusters and optimize targeting at the household level.

Acquire more ideal customers via email and on over 150 channel and platform partners.

The platform is designed to be effortless and fast. A one-click analysis delivers data-driven insights directly into Klaviyo, making it accessible for both beginners and advanced marketers. The intuitive dashboard uncovers a brand's top buyer segments and generates data-rich personas in one click.

"Our mission was simple: to help Klaviyo users know exactly who their best customers are and how to engage, convert and acquire more like them," said Jim Kalogerakos, founder and CEO of Segment Ninja. "By partnering with Claritas, we're enabling brands and their agencies to turn first-party data into precision-targeted campaigns."

Proven Results: Real Campaign Impact

Following a year-long beta in partnership with Flowium, a Klaviyo Elite Master agency and leading D2C brands, Segment Ninja powered by Claritas PRIZM® Premier demonstrated exceptional results by transforming first-party customer data into dynamic retention and acquisition intelligence.

Early adopters like Alen saw:

5.2x ROI on segmented acquisition email campaigns using PRIZM® Premier

17x ROI via address-level matchback attribution, enabling precision targeting beyond CRM platforms

50% to 60% open rates for an acquisition campaign when high-value PRIZM Premier segments through Klaviyo were targeted

Air Purification Brand Alen Wins Big

By enriching CRM data with Claritas' industry-leading segmentation and Identity Graph, brands like Alen - a leader in HEPA air purification, use Segment Ninja to pinpoint the top 20% of customers driving 80% of revenue, then amplify results across Welcome Series, Abandoned Cart, Post-Purchase, and Win-Back Flows. This partnership proves that when advanced segmentation meets modern marketing automation like Klaviyo – the only CRM built for B2C, brands unlock exponential ROI, smarter automation, and a clearer path to growth.

Built for Ease, Ready for Sophistication

The integration makes it easy to craft data-driven content that boosts relevance and engagement -no data science degree required.

Segment Ninja's intuitive design means:

New Klaviyo users can instantly unlock deep customer insights with a single click.

Users can leverage tree map visualizations instantly to display highest-value PRIZM Premier segments, making it easier to prioritize and activate what drives profit.

Users can access downloadable, data-rich personas to enable copy, design, and media teams to plan and execute more relevant, personalized retention and acquisition campaigns.

NinjaGPT allows brands to test content and simulate conversations with specific personas, sharpening messaging and offer strategy.

One-click Klaviyo integration lets you push top segments directly into your account, streamlining campaign activation without added complexity.

Leveraging the Claritas Identity Graph, advanced marketers can fully automate PRIZM Premier-based flows for hyper-targeted segmentation, improving retention and acquisition.

Sellers that have Klaviyo integrations with Meta and Google can remarket to or acquire more of their best converting, high CLV and AOR buyers.

"Our mission at Claritas is to help optimize marketing performance and drive ROI,"," said Jeff Stevens, SVP of Strategic Partners at Claritas. "Segment Ninja leverages the Claritas Identity Graph to deliver PRIZM Premier insights directly into the tools brands already use, making precision marketing easier than ever."

Limited Early Access Free Trial for the First 100 Brands and Agencies

To celebrate the launch, Segment Ninja is offering access to the first 100 brands and agencies at no cost. This exclusive opportunity allows users to experience the power of PRIZM Premier inside Klaviyo with no barriers.

Sign up now at: www.segmentninja.io

About Segment Ninja

Segment Ninja identifies your most profitable buyers helping you engage and convert them more effectively and more often. Then we model and help find more like them so you can scale faster and more profitably. Our AI Agents automate reports, insights and recommend how to best activate a brand's best segments.

For more information, visit www.segmentninja.io

About Claritas

Claritas provides an integrated marketing optimization platform powered by an industry-leading, accuracy-first Identity Graph, patented AI-technology Clair™ and an unmatched dataset which covers 100% of U.S. adult consumers, over 4 billion devices, and includes more than 10,000 demographic and behavioral insights. Our platform enables marketers the ability to enhance ROI by pinpointing ideal audiences, executing precise multichannel marketing engagements, and optimize campaigns across online and offline channels. Learn more at www.claritas.com.

