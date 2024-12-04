Seguno Introduces Shopify Connect for Canva, the First Two-Way Shopify and Canva Integration

Seguno partnership bridges a seamless connection between the most powerful platforms for commerce and design to improve workflow efficiency

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seguno Software (Seguno), Shopify's 2024 Build Award winner for best app, announced Shopify Connect for Canva today. This new app for Shopify businesses streamlines content creation and allows users to move seamlessly between platforms. As the first and only two-way integration between Shopify and Canva, Seguno is proud to partner with and bring together two of the most essential tools for brands.

"Our mission is to help brands grow with effective marketing tools that centralize data in Shopify, save time, and are a joy to use," said Chris Geiss, co-founder and CEO of Seguno. "We were also one of the first to embed Canva, everyone's favorite visual communication platform, into our email marketing app. Over the years, a common pain point became clear: too much time is spent downloading, uploading, and hunting for product imagery when working in Canva. So, we created Shopify Connect to give that time back."

High-quality images and consistent design can significantly improve a brand's conversion rates. By integrating Canva and Shopify, it is now faster and easier than ever to enhance product photos and bring beautiful, consistent designs across storefronts and other marketing channels. From social media to email, direct mail to product packaging, and sales collateral to presentations, early adopters report Shopify Connect for Canva reduces the time spent on design tasks by up to 50%.

By providing instant access to a brand's media, Shopify Connect for Canva streamlines design and improves file management. The ability to search for and drag Shopify product images and files directly onto Canva designs and export those designs back to Shopify means no more context switching or unnecessary downloading and uploading.

A similar workflow is also supported from inside Shopify, allowing media to flow in both directions. Whether that's adding a Canva design to a product or opening Canva to save a quick edit to an existing product media file, this integration meets users wherever they are. For the complete user experience, installing Seguno's respective app within each platform is required: Shopify Connect for Canva and Canva Connect for Shopify.

"We're thrilled to see Shopify Connect for Canva by Seguno come to life as the first two-way integration between Canva and Shopify. Time is at a premium for every marketer and business owner. With this more streamlined workflow, Canva and Shopify users will be able to focus more on crafting engaging content and growing their businesses," said Anwar Haneef, Head of Ecosystem at Canva.

For more information about Shopify Connect for Canva, Canva Connect for Shopify, and Seguno, please visit https://www.seguno.com/canva-shopify-connect.

About Seguno Software

Winner of the 2024 Shopify Build Award for best app, Seguno Software is the leader in built-for-Shopify apps. Seguno's embedded marketing suite includes email marketing, popups and forms, product reviews, and a bulk discount code generator, enabling brands to run their marketing from the same place they run their business—inside their Shopify admin. For more information, visit https://www.seguno.com.

