SEH Advances Client-Focused Project Delivery with HSO's aec360

"SEH is committed to business excellence, which includes delivering high-quality projects on time and on budget for our clients," said David Ott, PE*, CEO/President of SEH. "These investments will enhance collaboration, improve project management tools, and increase efficiency, allowing our employee-owners to stay focused on what matters most: our clients."

Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, HSO's aec360 enhances SEH's project management, accounting, and human resource functions with streamlined workflows and integrated data insights tailored for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. The platform complements SEH's existing tools while supporting a connected data strategy.

"SEH is taking a thoughtful, strategic approach to its cloud transformation – starting with building the right foundation," said Andy Yeomans, Executive Vice President at HSO. "By standardizing on the Microsoft cloud platform and implementing HSO's aec360 solution, they're also creating a connected data strategy that will help them scale, adapt, and lead in a rapidly evolving industry."

About SEH

Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH®) is an employee-owned, multidisciplined professional services company with over 900 engineers, architects, planners, scientists, and dedicated professionals. Founded in 1927, SEH serves public and private clients in the buildings, infrastructure, environmental, transportation, and water markets across the United States and several Canadian provinces. Our employee-owners are personally invested in our clients' satisfaction and share a common purpose: Building a Better World for All of Us®. Learn more about SEH at sehinc.com.

About HSO

HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach. HSO leverages the full power of the Microsoft Cloud to transform the way in which people work and engage customers, ultimately accelerating the impact of cloud transformation and improving overall business performance. HSO helps companies innovate faster by modernizing business operations, adopting data-driven intelligent automation, delivering real-time insights, and connecting the enterprise.

Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 2,700 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world's top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft's elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.hso.com.

About aec360 by HSO

Microsoft's leading Dynamics™ 365-based solution for the AEC industry, HSO's aec360 is a cloud-based business platform designed to meet the unique needs of architecture, engineering, and construction firms. aec360 provides an integrated industry solution for marketing and business development, project management, accounting, and human resource management, and was built to leverage the best of the Microsoft cloud, helping AEC firms drive productivity, collaboration, and insights across their organization. For more information, please visit our website at www.aec360.com.

*Professional Licensure: David Ott is a registered professional engineer in AL, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KY, MA, ME, MN, ND, NH, OK, VA, WA, and WI

