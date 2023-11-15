SEI Selects IMTC to Optimize Fixed Income SMA Management and Expand Product Offerings

"Our ability to harness cutting-edge technology has empowered us to deliver an exceptional experience for our clients. IMTC enables us to not only meet but exceed our clients' goals." - Sean Simko, Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management at SEI Post this

Historically manual processes associated with managing SMAs can limit the ability to provide customization across client portfolios. Through IMTC's platform, SEI will benefit from integrated data and actionable output, gaining efficiency through the ability to simultaneously manage across many accounts, while adhering to unique compliance guidelines and targets—ultimately delivering personalized SMA solutions at scale.

Russell Feldman, CEO of IMTC, shared the excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to work with a prestigious company like SEI to expand their fixed income investment capabilities. As a tech-forward financial services company, SEI continues to demonstrate their commitment to deploying cutting-edge solutions. We've enjoyed working closely with Sean and his team and look forward to a bright future together."

IMTC successfully implemented the new system for SEI's fixed income team in three months. This efficient onboarding is the result of IMTC's cloud-native architecture that enables the swift integration of data sources and a dedicated client success team to ensure effective, and fast, implementations.

Request a demo to see how IMTC helps asset and wealth managers to scale fixed income portfolio management.

About SEI:

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of Sept. 30, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About IMTC:

IMTC is a SaaS-based enterprise fintech provider that is fundamentally changing the way asset and wealth management firms manage fixed income assets for their clients. IMTC's cloud-based investment management system (IMS) optimizes portfolios with a speed and accuracy that's never been possible before, leading to improved performance and lower costs. IMTC is a multi-award-winning innovator in the financial technology sector, earning recognitions such as Best Portfolio Management System, Technology Innovation, Best New Product, Best OMS, Best New Front-Office Fintech Solution, and a WealthTech 100 firm, showcasing their dedication to advancing the financial technology landscape. IMTC has a global presence, with headquarters in New York City. For more information, visit www.imtc.com.

Media Contact

Sara Haas, IMTC, 1 908.672.7483, [email protected], www.imtc.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE IMTC