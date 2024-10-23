Seiko releases "THE GIFT OF TIME", a short film created to celebrate the value, beauty, and global transcendence of Japanese culture

The 143-Year-Old Timepiece Brand Enlists Top Japanese Creatives to Share Their Thoughts on "Time"

TOKYO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seiko Group Corporation, together with various top creators at the forefront of Japanese culture, have released a short film, "THE GIFT OF TIME" today, October 23rd. The 24-minute film directed by Paula Chowles and produced by Godfrey Dadich Partners, features the creators sharing their perspectives on time and exploring how time influences their creations and philosophies from their respective points of view in art, architecture, and music. A documentary approach allows each of the performers to naturally articulate the value of "time" in their past work and life.

Architect Kengo Kuma, contemporary artist Hiroshi Sugimoto, composer and Commissioner for Agency for Cultural Affairs, Shunichi Tokura, and singer and newly appointed Seiko Group Ambassador, MISIA are featured. The film is part of "THE GIFT OF TIME" project, and debuted on October 23, 2024 at CINESWITCH Ginza. It will be screened in the United States and other countries around the world.

The message of "THE GIFT OF TIME" is based on the idea that time is a gift from nature for Japanese people who have lived in harmony with the natural world. Through the film, Seiko seeks to communicate the richness and value created by Japan's unique culture and the appeal of the culture of time and Japanese luxury from multiple perspectives including the four seasons, the beauty of nature, and the skill of master artisans.

Mr. Shinji Hattori, Chairman, Representative Director, Group CEO, and Group CCO of Seiko Group Corporation and Navigator for THE GIFT OF TIME, introduces aspects of the company's history and the thoughts and feelings that have persisted since its establishment as K. Hattori (a timepiece retail and repair store) by Founder Kintaro Hattori in 1881. Despite the changing times, no matter the difficulties encountered, the company has always embraced time, illustrated through scenes shot at the Seiko Museum Ginza.

Mr. Hattori elaborates: "Since ancient times, 'nature' and 'time' have been at the core of Japanese culture. The Japanese have always valued a unique sense of time, living in harmony with nature. Japanese luxury, which has been described as 'quiet luxury,' is based on the unique Japanese 'culture of time' and 'artisan skills' that have been nurtured in harmony with nature from season to season. Through the film, we hope that you will experience the depth of Japanese culture and the feelings toward 'time' held by the top creators representing Japan."

Other featured locations include places that are meaningful to the creatives: Kengo Kuma was interviewed at Zuisho-ji Temple in Tokyo, Hiroshi Sugimoto at Enoura Observatory in Odawara, Shunichi Tokura at Daitoku-ji Temple in Kyoto and MISIA at Todai-ji Temple in Nara.

For more information about "THE GIFT OF TIME" film and project, refer to this press kit and visit the Seiko website here: https://www.seiko.co.jp/thegiftoftime/

About Seiko Group Corporation:

Since its establishment in 1881, the company has introduced numerous groundbreaking products, including Japan's first wristwatch and the world's first quartz wristwatch. The company's wide-ranging businesses include watches, electronic devices, system solutions, clocks, fine jewelry, clothing and sundries. Under the slogan "Moving ahead. Touching hearts.", the company aims to be a corporate group that shares its excitement with stakeholders around the world.

Media Contact

Hiroko Saito, Seiko Group Corporation, 1 (310) 596-8045, [email protected], https://www.seiko.co.jp

SOURCE Seiko Group Corporation