Seismic Capital Company Announces Intent to Invest in Tunespotter

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seismic Capital Company ("Seismic") has officially announced and signed a letter of intent to invest in Tunespotter, located in New York, NY. Tunespotter is the developer of an eponymous platform aiming to be the destination and search engine for lovers of music, movies, shows, games and more. The platform provides users the ability to find, identify, and share those magical "music moments" from their favorite movies, shows, and video games.

With the signing and execution of the letter of intent by both companies, Seismic and Tunespotter are working towards closing their deal, pending final agreements and due diligence. Seismic's investment will aid Tunespotter in the further development of its platform, enabling it to execute its multi-device (app, web, and tablet) vision for this revolutionary service to its fullest extent.

As the deal approaches conclusion, Seismic will provide Tunespotter with a suite of administrative aid known as the Seismic Solution. This suite includes human resources, benefits, accounting, and legal support, all designed to empower the team at Tunespotter to put its full focus towards developing, promoting, and implementing the platform. With this deal's conclusion, Tunespotter is set to become the third company in Seismic's growing portfolio, which is open to investors of all backgrounds. Read more about Seismic by clicking here.

"Tunespotter has a major role to play in the booming digital music and media space, and its strong strategic relationships and innovative approach to multimedia integration greatly appealed to us," said Eric White, President and Chief Investment Officer at Seismic Capital. "Seismic's investment and administrative aid will enable them to continue developing and growing the company into the powerhouse we know it can be."

"We found that Seismic's paradigm-shifting approach to venture capital aligns well with our vision for the future of Tunespotter," said Joel Klaiman, CEO of Tunespotter. "Their administrative suite and infusion of capital, in concert with our unique relationships with major studios, labels, and publishers, sets us up for success in the long-term."

Tunespotter is a revolutionary new platform that lies at the intersection of film, music, and pop culture. Research has identified over 100 million yearly search engine queries asking, "What song was in that movie or show?" It's also shown that almost 60% of Gen Z use short-form video apps to discover content before watching the full version. That's where Tunespotter comes into play.

Through the Tunespotter platform, music and film lovers alike find the precise music moments they're looking for. For example, users can look up a song and Tunespotter will identify everywhere – movies, shows, commercials, even video games – where that track has appeared. These "music moments," curated and showcased by Tunespotter, can be shared with other users across the platform, creating an amazing collection of entertainment all located in one place. The platform will include a full suite of native social and community features, original content, gamification, voice activated search, unique audio recognition, and AI driven, personalized recommendations. It's a community by fans, for fans, aiming to create unique and immersive experiences for its users.

Seismic Capital Company ("Seismic") is changing the way venture capital is done to the benefit of founders, startups, and investors. It is committed to identifying, guiding, and nurturing companies seeking to meaningfully disrupt their industries.

Seismic seeks to support impactful companies across digital and emerging technologies, sustainability, education, and others, all of whom comply with the highest standards of integrity and accountability, protecting the environment and our communities.

Through a democratized capital structure, Seismic opens its doors to investors of all income levels, allowing everyone to own a stake in these disruptive companies of tomorrow at the ground-floor level. And it's worth a reminder – when investing in Seismic, investors are investing in every company in our portfolio as we build it. For more information, please visit https://seismiccc.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

