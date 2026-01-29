Selcos Expands Its Portfolio to Next-Generation Display and Energy Industries with Advanced Vacuum Deposition Equipment, Micro-LED Laser

Selcos is expanding its vacuum process equipment portfolio to support next-generation display and energy industries, including Micro-LED laser transfer systems and perovskite solar cell manufacturing solutions. Leveraging deep process expertise, the company delivers scalable, high-precision platforms from R&D to mass production.
SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Selcos Co., Ltd., a Korea-based manufacturer specializing in vacuum process equipment, is strengthening its global presence by expanding its business portfolio beyond conventional deposition systems to include Micro-LED laser transfer systems and perovskite solar cell process equipment.
With extensive experience in vacuum technology and thin-film process engineering, Selcos delivers high-precision, high-reliability manufacturing solutions tailored for next-generation display and energy applications. The company continues to support global customers by providing equipment platforms optimized for both R&D and mass production environments.
Company Overview
Selcos Co., Ltd. is a vacuum process equipment specialist serving the display, semiconductor, and energy industries.The company focuses on the development and supply of advanced equipment solutions for applications that require precise thin-film formation and stable process control, including OLED, Micro-LED, and next-generation photovoltaic technologies.
Selcos differentiates itself through its strong process know-how and customer-oriented equipment design capabilities. By offering customized system configurations aligned with customer process requirements, Selcos supports the entire manufacturing lifecycle—from process development and pilot production to scalable mass production.
Business Scope
Selcos' core business areas include:
- Vacuum deposition equipment (Sputtering, Thermal Evaporation, OLED deposition)
- Micro-LED laser transfer and process systems
- Perovskite solar cell manufacturing equipment
- Customized vacuum systems for display and energy applications
Each business area is developed as a standalone solution while remaining compatible with future integrated process platforms to meet evolving customer needs.
Vacuum Deposition Equipment: Core Technology for High-Precision Thin Films
Selcos' vacuum deposition equipment is designed to meet the stringent requirements of advanced display and electronic device manufacturing, focusing on film uniformity, process stability, and repeatability.
Key Features
- Precise thickness control with excellent film uniformity
- Chamber designs supporting large-area substrates
- Flexible source configurations for sputtering and evaporation processes
- Stable vacuum performance during long-term operation
- Equipment architecture optimized for high uptime and ease of maintenance
These systems are widely applicable to OLED, Micro-LED, optical coatings, and functional thin-film processes. Selcos provides customized system designs to match specific customer process conditions and production objectives.
Micro-LED Laser Systems: Enabling Next-Generation Display Manufacturing
Selcos is actively expanding into the Micro-LED display market by developing laser-based transfer systems, a critical process technology for Micro-LED fabrication.
Features of Selcos Micro-LED Laser Systems
- High-precision laser control enabling pixel-level transfer accuracy
- Process designs that minimize device damage during transfer
- Scalability for high-resolution and large-area display production
- Integration-ready system architecture compatible with vacuum and post-transfer processes
Selcos' Micro-LED laser systems are designed to support R&D and pilot lines, with a clear roadmap toward mass-production scalability, allowing customers to build phased manufacturing infrastructures aligned with their technology roadmaps.
Perovskite Process Equipment: Vacuum-Based Solutions for Next-Generation Solar Cells
Selcos is also expanding its capabilities into perovskite solar cell manufacturing, a rapidly growing field driven by demand for high-efficiency, next-generation photovoltaic technologies.
Key Strengths of Selcos Perovskite Equipment
- Vacuum-based thin-film deposition processes for improved uniformity and reproducibility
- Equipment designs optimized for process stability and material control
- Scalable platforms from laboratory and pilot lines to mass production
- Application of proven vacuum and deposition technologies from display manufacturing
By leveraging vacuum deposition techniques, Selcos aims to address challenges associated with large-area uniformity and long-term reliability in perovskite solar cell production, providing a pathway toward industrial-scale manufacturing.
Global Expansion Strategy
Beyond individual equipment supply, Selcos positions itself as a technology partner offering end-to-end solutions covering:
Process understanding → Equipment design → System integration → Mass production readiness
The company continues to strengthen collaborations with global customers across:
- Next-generation displays (OLED, Micro-LED)
- Energy applications (Perovskite solar cells)
- Advanced thin-film and vacuum process industries
Through continuous innovation and customer-centric development, Selcos aims to establish itself as a trusted global equipment supplier for future-oriented manufacturing technologies.
Paik Woosung, CEO of Selcos, stated "Selcos is committed to going beyond equipment supply to become a true technology partner for our customers. By expanding our capabilities from vacuum deposition systems to Micro-LED laser technologies and perovskite process equipment, we are positioning ourselves for sustainable growth in the global market."
Media Contact
Sungryong Yoo, Selcos Co., Ltd., 82 +823180439413, [email protected], http://www.selcos.co.kr/
SOURCE Selcos Co., Ltd.
Share this article