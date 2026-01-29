Selcos Expands Its Portfolio to Next-Generation Display and Energy Industries with Advanced Vacuum Deposition Equipment, Micro-LED Laser

"By extending our vacuum deposition expertise into Micro-LED and perovskite technologies, Selcos is evolving from an equipment supplier into a long-term technology partner for next-generation manufacturing." Post this

Company Overview

Selcos Co., Ltd. is a vacuum process equipment specialist serving the display, semiconductor, and energy industries.The company focuses on the development and supply of advanced equipment solutions for applications that require precise thin-film formation and stable process control, including OLED, Micro-LED, and next-generation photovoltaic technologies.

Selcos differentiates itself through its strong process know-how and customer-oriented equipment design capabilities. By offering customized system configurations aligned with customer process requirements, Selcos supports the entire manufacturing lifecycle—from process development and pilot production to scalable mass production.

Business Scope

Selcos' core business areas include:

Vacuum deposition equipment (Sputtering, Thermal Evaporation, OLED deposition)

Micro-LED laser transfer and process systems

Perovskite solar cell manufacturing equipment

Customized vacuum systems for display and energy applications

Each business area is developed as a standalone solution while remaining compatible with future integrated process platforms to meet evolving customer needs.

Vacuum Deposition Equipment: Core Technology for High-Precision Thin Films

Selcos' vacuum deposition equipment is designed to meet the stringent requirements of advanced display and electronic device manufacturing, focusing on film uniformity, process stability, and repeatability.

Key Features

Precise thickness control with excellent film uniformity

Chamber designs supporting large-area substrates

Flexible source configurations for sputtering and evaporation processes

Stable vacuum performance during long-term operation

Equipment architecture optimized for high uptime and ease of maintenance

These systems are widely applicable to OLED, Micro-LED, optical coatings, and functional thin-film processes. Selcos provides customized system designs to match specific customer process conditions and production objectives.

Micro-LED Laser Systems: Enabling Next-Generation Display Manufacturing

Selcos is actively expanding into the Micro-LED display market by developing laser-based transfer systems, a critical process technology for Micro-LED fabrication.

Features of Selcos Micro-LED Laser Systems

High-precision laser control enabling pixel-level transfer accuracy

Process designs that minimize device damage during transfer

Scalability for high-resolution and large-area display production

Integration-ready system architecture compatible with vacuum and post-transfer processes

Selcos' Micro-LED laser systems are designed to support R&D and pilot lines, with a clear roadmap toward mass-production scalability, allowing customers to build phased manufacturing infrastructures aligned with their technology roadmaps.

Perovskite Process Equipment: Vacuum-Based Solutions for Next-Generation Solar Cells

Selcos is also expanding its capabilities into perovskite solar cell manufacturing, a rapidly growing field driven by demand for high-efficiency, next-generation photovoltaic technologies.

Key Strengths of Selcos Perovskite Equipment

Vacuum-based thin-film deposition processes for improved uniformity and reproducibility

Equipment designs optimized for process stability and material control

Scalable platforms from laboratory and pilot lines to mass production

Application of proven vacuum and deposition technologies from display manufacturing

By leveraging vacuum deposition techniques, Selcos aims to address challenges associated with large-area uniformity and long-term reliability in perovskite solar cell production, providing a pathway toward industrial-scale manufacturing.

Global Expansion Strategy

Beyond individual equipment supply, Selcos positions itself as a technology partner offering end-to-end solutions covering:

Process understanding → Equipment design → System integration → Mass production readiness

The company continues to strengthen collaborations with global customers across:

Next-generation displays (OLED, Micro-LED)

Energy applications (Perovskite solar cells)

Advanced thin-film and vacuum process industries

Through continuous innovation and customer-centric development, Selcos aims to establish itself as a trusted global equipment supplier for future-oriented manufacturing technologies.

Paik Woosung, CEO of Selcos, stated "Selcos is committed to going beyond equipment supply to become a true technology partner for our customers. By expanding our capabilities from vacuum deposition systems to Micro-LED laser technologies and perovskite process equipment, we are positioning ourselves for sustainable growth in the global market."

