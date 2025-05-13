Select* Associates Launches the star*Collect Billing Attorney Gateway

Mr. Erich also noted that the star*collect Billing Attorney Gateway leverages Microsoft's latest development frameworks and underpins Select's ongoing product roadmap — including a forthcoming SaaS (cloud-hosted) architecture for both star*collect and star*targetCash. Post this

Select* Associates, Inc., a leader in collections management and cash forecasting technology, is pleased to announce the launch of the star*collect Billing Attorney Gateway, a groundbreaking browser-based product within the star*collect platform.

This new thin-client application redefines how billing attorneys and their professional staff engage with invoice tracking, accounts receivable, and collection workflows.

The star*Collect Billing Attorney Gateway empowers billing attorneys and their teams to:

• View and manage all open invoices by client, matter, or invoice

• Access summary WIP and AR data via a personalized dashboard with detailed aging information

• Edit and annotate account notes directly from the web interface

• Export data to Excel, PDF, or CSV formats

• Monitor top clients and matters based on aging balances

• Attach supporting documentation using simple drag-and-drop — supporting Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF, HTML, XML, and plain text formats

This intuitive browser-based interface provides authorized users full visibility and control over their receivables. Attorneys can add and update notes at the client, matter, or invoice level, and track activity across supervised billing attorneys. Enhanced UI features — such as collapsible grids, frozen columns, grouping tools, and persistent session views — enable faster review and smarter prioritization.

Administrators and power users benefit from granular control, including the ability to:

• Define attorney-specific permissions

• Customize A/R aging buckets

• Govern access to invoice exporting, note editing, and image download features

"The ability for billing attorneys to collaborate in real time with their collections professionals makes the star*collect Billing Attorney Gateway a powerful tool to accelerate cash flow," said Thaddeus Erich, Vice President of Application Services at Select*. "Whether reviewing AR history, email threads, spreadsheets, or invoice images, Billing Attorneys can instantly attach and review supporting documentation, reducing delays and improving communication."

Mr. Erich also noted that the star*collect Billing Attorney Gateway leverages Microsoft's latest development frameworks and underpins Select's ongoing product roadmap — including a forthcoming SaaS (cloud-hosted) architecture for both star*collect and star*targetCash.

Fully integrated with star*collect and star*targetCash, the star*collect Billing Attorney Gateway unites WIP, billing and collections follow-up, and real-time performance analytics in a single solution.

For more information or to schedule a personalized demonstration, please contact us at [email protected] or visit www.selectsa.com

Media Contact

James A Nitzberg, Select * Associates, Inc., 1 410.308.7600, [email protected], https://www.selectsa.com

SOURCE Select * Associates, Inc.