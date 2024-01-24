Select Harris Teeter stores host Health Partner Round Up Campaign

Company accepting monetary donations to support leading health non-profit organizations. Last year's campaign raised more than $900,000.

MATTHEWS, N.C., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today the launch of its Health Partner Round Up Campaign to benefit six leading health non-profit organizations, including: American Cancer Society (ACS), American Heart Association (AHA), ALS Association, JDRF Diabetes Foundation, Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and former Carolina Panther Greg Olsen's foundation, the HEARTest Yard. In 2023, this campaign raised more than $900,000 in total.

Now through April 23, 2024, shoppers can round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at all stores, excluding the Outer Bank and Hampton Roads locations, to benefit American Cancer Society (ACS), American Heart Association (AHA), ALS Association, JDRF Diabetes Foundation, Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). North Carolina and South Carolina stores will also benefit the HEARTest Yard in addition to the ones listed above.

The funds collected throughout the campaign will be evenly distributed among the health charity partners. 100 percent of the funds will benefit the local community in which the donation was made.

"Non-profits, such as these ones, rely on the generosity of our valued associates and loyal shoppers. These donations are critical for these organizations to continue conducting research and providing life-saving treatments and programs," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter. "Through this unique partnership we can increase awareness of each non-profit organization's role in improving lives and building healthier communities."

The campaign provides shoppers the opportunity to give back to the local community while making an impact in the advancement of critical research programs and life-changing technology and treatments. The services and resources provided by American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, ALS Association, JDRF Diabetes Foundation, Muscular Dystrophy Association and the HEARTest Yard are critical to improving the lives of those impacted by cancer, heart disease, type 1 diabetes, neuromuscular diseases, motor neuron disease and pediatric cardiovascular disease.

About Harris Teeter: For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kroger, has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

