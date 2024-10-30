Selected Projects by Mass Timber Accelerator to Drive Sustainable Growth in Georgia's Built Environment

"We are excited to support these developments that not only highlight the beauty and functionality of mass timber but also contribute to Georgia's economic growth and environmental sustainability," said Matt Hestad, senior vice president, Georgia Forestry Foundation. Post this

The selected projects include a diverse range of residential, educational and community-focused buildings, showcasing the versatility and low carbon footprint of mass timber construction. These projects are contributing to the ongoing transformation of Georgia's built environment while significantly reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Featured Projects:

501 Edgewood in Atlanta : A four-story mixed-use expansion using mass timber over an existing steel masonry commercial building. This overbuild showcases how mass timber can be used to modernize existing structures while meeting modern sustainability standards. This project team is led by NO Architecture, Equilibrium Consulting, and Welborn Henson .





: A four-story mixed-use expansion using mass timber over an existing steel masonry commercial building. This overbuild showcases how mass timber can be used to modernize existing structures while meeting modern sustainability standards. This project team is led by NO Architecture, Equilibrium Consulting, and . Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell : This project will see the construction of a mass timber River Welcome Center Project, reinforcing the use of eco-friendly materials in community spaces. This project team is still in the evaluation stage.





: This project will see the construction of a mass timber River Welcome Center Project, reinforcing the use of eco-friendly materials in community spaces. This project team is still in the evaluation stage. 1500 Waters in Savannah : A four-story, 18,000-square-foot residential building in Savannah's Live Oak neighborhood. This project showcases mass timber construction to create sustainable, modern housing. With 12 thoughtfully designed apartments, 1500 Waters exemplifies Algoma's commitment to innovative building technologies that reduce environmental impact while delivering high-quality, repeatable, and efficient housing solutions. Importantly, the project demonstrates how regionally sourced Southern Yellow Pine can support both environmental and economic goals. Algoma leads the project team, which includes ACE Real Estate and Aspect Structural Engineering

These innovative projects were selected by a panel of distinguished jurors and represent a significant step forward for mass timber construction in Georgia. Mass timber reduces GHG emissions by 60% compared to traditional building materials such as concrete and steel, according to an analysis from Oregon State University. This carbon-conscious construction method aligns with global efforts to reduce the environmental impact of the building industry.

"The USDA Forest Service is excited to have partnered with the Georgia Forestry Foundation to support the growth of mass timber in the Atlanta region," said Kevin Naranjo, USDA Forest Service National Program Manager of Mass Timber and BIL Programs. "The use of mass timber over other conventional building materials is a commitment to a lower carbon building footprint and support for sustainable forest management. The selected projects are to be congratulated for their role in reducing carbon emissions that contribute to climate change."

In addition to the funding, the selected project teams will receive expert technical assistance from WoodWorks, a non-profit organization that provides free resources and technical support to developers and construction teams working with wood. WoodWorks will conduct a high-level carbon accounting analysis for each project and Life Cycle Analyses (LCA) for select projects, further quantifying the benefits of mass timber.

"The SLB welcomes the awarded project teams to the growing coalition of mass timber and wood building systems innovators," said Ryan Flom, Chief Marketing Officer for the Softwood Lumber Board. "We challenge other cities and states to follow Atlanta's lead in recognizing that wood products can be a lynchpin for economic growth, decarbonization, and responsible development built on sustainable production."

The Georgia Mass Timber Accelerator is part of a broader effort to increase awareness and utilization of mass timber in construction throughout the state. Applications for the third round of the Accelerator will open soon, offering another opportunity for developers to take advantage of this innovative building material.

As part of its long-term strategy, the Accelerator is creating Mass Timber Hubs in key cities across the state, including Atlanta, Savannah, Macon, Columbus, Augusta, Athens, and Valdosta. These hubs aim to foster local engagement and collaboration between architects, engineers, developers, and city planners. By leveraging existing partnerships with local influencers and organizations, this awareness campaign will promote the benefits of mass timber construction and help accelerate the adoption of sustainable building practices across Georgia.

For more information on the Accelerator, local Mass Timber Hubs or to apply for future rounds, visit seedlingstosolutions.org/the-accelerator. For inquiries, please contact GFF outreach & programs manager, [email protected][[email protected] __title__].

About the USDA Forest Service

The USDA Forest Service, established over 100 years ago, is committed to sustaining the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands for present and future generations. For more information, visit USDA Forest Service.

About the Softwood Lumber Board

The Softwood Lumber Board is an industry-funded initiative established to promote the benefits and uses of softwood lumber products in outdoor, residential, and non-residential construction. For more information, visit http://www.softwoodlumberboard.org.

About WoodWorks

WoodWorks – Wood Products Council is a non-profit organization that provides education and free technical support related to the design, engineering, and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings in the U.S. For more information, visit WoodWorks.

About the Georgia Forestry Foundation

Established in 1990, the Georgia Forestry Foundation (GFF) focuses on the long-term sustainability of Georgia's 22 million acres of private working forests. GFF seeks to educate Georgians about the value of working forests and capitalizes on opportunities to capture carbon, filter water, provide wildlife habitat, create jobs, and build sustainable communities. For more information, visit Georgia Forestry Foundation.

