SelectFI Hires Two Senior Sales Consultants, Lender Relations Manager, and Sales Development Manager to Accelerate Growth

"We want to quadruple our software client base in the next 12 months, but to do so strategically in Upstate New York so we can work closely with dealership clients as they adopt Lender Selector," said Tom Vullo, CEO. Post this

Jamie Raymond has been appointed SelectFI's Sales Development Manager. Raymond spent nearly six years as the Regional Sales Director for Greater New York at ACV Auctions and has 10 years of experience in various auto sales roles with Buffalo NY area dealership groups West Herr Automotive and Basil Family Dealerships. Jamie blends tremendous knowledge of auto retail with the unique perspective of growing one of the largest auto industry software companies from a startup to a publicly held giant.

Angela Kane has joined SelectFI as a Senior Sales Consultant. Kane brings a wealth of experience and long-standing relationships with scores of auto dealerships in Western and Central New York having held client relationship and loan administration management roles at Wells Fargo over the past 20 years. She has an outstanding understanding of the complex processes and challenges auto dealerships face in securing financing for customers, and her experience and relationships offer SelectFI wonderful growth potential.

Brandi Bagley has also become a Senior Sales Consultant for SelectFI. After nearly 10 years as the Area Sales Manager at Capital One Auto Finance, Bagley has worked closely with over 100 auto dealerships throughout Western and Central New York selling, training and advising dealership teams with various financing and prequalification products from Capital One. SelectFI's Lender Selector is a SaaS (Software as a Service) software model, and Bagley brings the company tremendous opportunities to both grow and nurture the company's dealership subscribers.

Steve Miles has been appointed as the company's Lender Relations Manager. Steve's career in underwriting for over 1200 indirect lenders spanned 25 years between Five Star Bank and Charter One Bank. Steve's depth of knowledge in Lending and close relationships with dealerships throughout Upstate New York make him a key player in refining the company's financing algorithms and dealership lending relationships.

About SelectFI, Inc

SelectFI is a startup SaaS software company serving auto dealerships. Its patent-pending Lender Selector® platform uses predictive lending to quickly match customers with accurate financing options and automate a manual, time-consuming process for dealerships. Founded in May 2023, the company is based in Buffalo, NY and currently has 10 dealerships subscribed.

Media Contact

Chris Laczi, SelectFI Inc, 1 7168120782, [email protected], https://selectfi.info/

SOURCE SelectFI Inc