SelectFI, Inc. Names Joe Peacock as Chief Technology Officer

Before ACV Auctions, Peacock served as Technical Program Manager for Capacity and Performance at Facebook, where he managed a cross-functional team to enhance BLOB storage infrastructure for its worldwide user base. Alongside his industry experience, Peacock is actively involved in the Buffalo tech community, serving on the board of InfoTechWNY, a consortium supporting technology companies in Western New York.

Reflecting on the appointment, SelectFI CEO Drew Dorn said, "Joe initially joined us as a consultant, helping to shape our platform's architecture for long-term scalability. His tactical insight and technical acumen quickly made it clear he was the perfect fit to lead our technology strategy. We're thrilled to welcome Joe to SelectFI's leadership team and look forward to his contributions to our future."

As CTO, Peacock will lead SelectFI's engineering team in its next phase of growth, focusing on advancing the company's AI-powered platform, which optimizes financing decisions for auto dealerships. His background in building and scaling engineering teams and systems will be instrumental as SelectFI continues its trajectory in the automotive fintech sector.

Founded in 2023, SelectFI is a SaaS company serving auto dealerships with patent-pending technology that enhances financing accuracy. Its Lender Selector® platform leverages predictive lending to match customers with financing options efficiently, streamlining a traditionally manual process for dealerships.

