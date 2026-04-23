SelectShip, a DCL Logistics Shipping Optimization Platform, Wins Fulfillment Innovation of the Year in 2026 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards

AI-powered shipping optimization platform recognized for transforming cost predictability, accuracy, and carrier flexibility in ecommerce fulfillment

FREMONT, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCL Logistics, a leading tech-enabled third-party logistics (3PL) provider, announces that its new shipping optimization platform, SelectShip, is named "Fulfillment Innovation of the Year" in the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program.

This award recognizes SelectShip's impact in addressing one of ecommerce's most complex and rapidly evolving challenges: shipping optimization in an environment defined by rising costs, fragmented carrier networks, and increasing customer expectations.

We launched SelectShip to help brands simplify and scale their shipping. With an AI and machine learning engine, the SelectShip platform enables dynamic carrier selection, package-level optimization, and continued improvements over time.

"The shipping landscape is now incredibly complex for brands," said Shawn Compton, VP of Transportation at DCL Logistics. "With SelectShip, our aim is to simplify this complexity and give high-growth brands greater transparency, predictability, and control to meet the competition in the market. This recognition validates the work our team has done to rethink how shipping should operate in a modern fulfillment ecosystem."

Unlocking a Diversified Carrier Network

The rapid growth of ecommerce has created a market for emerging, regional and alternative carriers. It's imperative for brands to stitch together many carriers if they want true cost stability and flexible, reliable shipping options.

The key differentiator of SelectShip is its ability to rapidly onboard and integrate new carriers. This enables brands to move beyond reliance on the outdated model of a single carrier and instead leverage a diversified network that includes national, regional, and last-mile providers.

SelectShip works by dynamically selecting the best shipping carrier and service option for each package at the time of manifest. It uses AI to evaluate thousands of real-time data points—speed and preferred delivery, total cost including surcharges and accessorial fees, geographic region, carrier performance, and more—and selects the optimal carrier and service. It adjusts for network volatility, underperforming hubs, and external factors like weather or other disruptions. A key differentiator is that it learns and improves over time; the more packages it runs, the more optimized its decisions.

Increasing Accuracy and Eliminating Risk

SelectShip automates critical workflows that are traditionally prone to error, including Dangerous Goods (DG) labeling and address validation. By ensuring compliance before a package leaves the facility, the platform:

Reduces mis-shipments, naturally lowering claims rate

Minimizes carrier penalties

Improves delivery success rates

Improves fulfillment operation efficiency

Solving Cost Complexity with Predictability

Historically, the complexity and volatility of ecommerce shipping costs have made it difficult for brands to forecast expenses accurately, due to constantly changing surcharges, dimensional pricing rules, and zone-based variations. SelectShip provides a flat-fee model that eliminates unexpected charges by calculating the true all-in cost upfront.

This allows brands to forecast shipping spend with confidence, streamline financial planning, and reduce margin erosion from hidden or surprise fees.

Innovation Backed by Operational Expertise

SelectShip is part of DCL Logistics' broader technology suite, built on more than 40 years of operational expertise in fulfillment and product distribution. The platform reflects DCL's continued investment in technology that enhances visibility, improves performance, and supports scalable growth for modern ecommerce brands.

"In an industry often defined by rigid systems and limited transparency, SelectShip represents a new approach," says Dave Tu, President of DCL Logistics. "It's about giving brands control over their shipping strategy, so they can make smarter decisions and deliver a better customer experience."

About DCL Logistics

DCL Logistics is a modern 3PL with more than 40 years of operational expertise, providing full-service fulfillment for direct-to-consumer, retail, and marketplace channels. With a national network of facilities and a technology-first approach, DCL helps high-growth brands scale without compromising on quality, flexibility, or customer experience.

About RetailTech Breakthrough Awards

The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the industry's premier recognition platform, honoring the excellence and innovation driving the future of retail technology. Part of the global Tech Breakthrough organization, the program evaluates thousands of companies—from bold startups to Fortune 500 leaders—to spotlight transformative solutions in ecommerce, customer experience, supply chain, and in-store technology.

Media Contact

Maureen Walsh, DCL Logistics, 1 (916) 581-0314, [email protected], https://dclcorp.com/

SOURCE DCL Logistics