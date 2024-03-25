Self- published book 'Mustang Miracle' hits American theaters as 'The Long Game' on April 12th

A self-published author's passion project tees off on a nationwide journey

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This April, moviegoers will witness an inspiring underdog story based on a true account when "The Long Game" arrives in theaters nationwide. The film, directed by Julio Quintana, is an adaptation of the self-published book "Mustang Miracle" (published by AuthorHouse) by Humberto G. Garcia.

Garcia, a retired Mexican-American lawyer and passionate golfer, was moved by the extraordinary story of a group of young Mexican-American caddies in 1950s Texas. Against a backdrop of racial discrimination and limited resources, they shattered expectations by winning the 1957 Texas State High School Golf Championship.

With support from the self-publishing company AuthorHouse, Garcia's "Mustang Miracle" found its audience and caught the attention of Hollywood. AuthorHouse's Book-to-Screen PitchFest provided a crucial platform for Garcia to showcase his work, ultimately leading to the film adaptation.

"The Long Game" features a talented cast, including Jay Hernandez and Dennis Quaid. Since its successful premiere at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, where it won the Narrative Spotlight Audience Award, the film has generated positive buzz, securing the support of boxing champion and entrepreneur Saul "Canelo" Alvarez as an executive producer.

Garcia's journey from being a self-published author to having his story reach the silver screen highlights both the power of compelling storytelling and the role of platforms like AuthorHouse in empowering new voices.

"The Long Game" brings a message of hope, perseverance, and triumph over adversity to American theaters on April 12, 2024.

"Mustang Miracle"

By Humberto G. Garcia

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 156 pages | ISBN 9781477269886

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 156 pages | ISBN 9781477269893

E-Book | 156 pages | ISBN 9781477269909

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

A native of Del Rio, Humberto G. Garcia's journey from witnessing school district consolidation to earning a law degree fueled his passion for justice and golf. A competitor in professional tournaments, his experiences and studies in Mexican-American history deeply inform his storytelling, offering a unique lens on resilience and triumph.

About AuthorHouse

AuthorHouse, a pioneering self-publishing platform, empowers authors to bring their visions to life. With comprehensive services from manuscript to marketplace, it offers a unique path for writers to maintain creative control, publish their work, and even explore Hollywood adaptation opportunities.

Explore Further

Movie IMDB Profile: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7738330/

More About The Book: https://www.authorhouse.com/BookStore/BookDetails/428892-Mustang-Miracle

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry's only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 833-262-8899.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, AuthorHouse, 833-262-8899, [email protected], https://www.authorhouse.com/BookStore/BookDetails/428892-Mustang-Miracle

SOURCE AuthorHouse