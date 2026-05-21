Self Care Decisions Appoints Richard Fleetwood as Chief Growth Officer

Self Care Decisions, the industry leader in clinically valid self-assessment and care triage, has named Richard Fleetwood as Chief Growth Officer to lead growth strategy and partnership development.

WINDSOR, Colo., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Care Decisions has announced the appointment of Richard Fleetwood as Chief Growth Officer. Fleetwood brings more than 15 years of experience in patient education and healthcare solutions, with deep expertise partnering with health systems and hospitals. He most recently served in a leadership role at WebMD Ignite (formerly Krames Staywell).

"Richard's arrival marks an important step forward for Self Care Decisions," said Rachelle Montaño, Chief Executive Officer. "His strong relationships across health systems and his deep understanding of patient engagement strategies make him uniquely positioned to help us expand our reach and provide additional value to our clients. As we continue to deliver the most trusted, clinically sound self-assessment tool on the market, Richard will play a critical role in ensuring more organizations and patients can benefit from these solutions."

In his new role, Fleetwood will lead growth strategy and partnership development, helping accelerate the adoption of Self Care Decisions' clinically grounded self-assessment and care triage platform. His proven track record of building meaningful, long-term relationships with healthcare organizations aligns with the company's mission to connect patients and families with trusted, decision-support health and care guidance.

"I'm excited to join Self Care Decisions at such a pivotal time," said Fleetwood. "The need for reliable, clinically validated tools that guide patients to the right level of care and help systems better utilize their clinical resources has never been greater. I look forward to working with the team to expand our impact and help health systems deliver better access, better experiences, and better outcomes for the communities they serve."

About Self Care Decisions

Self Care Decisions delivers the clinical standard for self-assessment, built on Barton Schmitt, MD nurse triage protocols and trusted by more than 300 healthcare organizations. The company's self-assessment platform helps health systems, children's hospitals, health plans, and physician practices connect patients to the right level of care, strengthen loyalty, and reduce unnecessary utilization.

Media Contact

Jeremy Padilla, Self Care Decisions, 1 480-353-6540, [email protected], www.selfcare.info

SOURCE Self Care Decisions