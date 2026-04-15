Self Care Decisions Names Rachelle Montaño as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Self Care Decisions Enters New Chapter with Appointment of CEO Rachelle Montaño

WINDSOR, Colo., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Care Decisions has announced the appointment of Rachelle Montaño as Chief Executive Officer. Montaño, a seasoned leader in digital health, succeeds founder Sue Riffel, who will focus on the Company's expansion in the Canadian market.

Under Sue's leadership, Self Care Decisions established itself as the clinical gold standard in self-assessment, building a platform rooted in Barton Schmitt, MD nurse triage protocols and earning the trust of leading healthcare organizations nationwide. Her vision shaped not only the company's technology, but its commitment to empowering patients and parents with reliable, decision-support at the moment they need it most.

"We've collaborated with Rachelle on several strategic projects over the last decade. She is exactly the right leader for this next chapter, and I have complete confidence in her ability to expand our reach while preserving the clinical integrity that defines us."

Montaño brings deep expertise in digital health strategy and a proven track of scaling healthcare technology organizations. She assumes the role with a clear focus on expanding Self Care Decisions' reach and impact, while preserving the clinical rigor that distinguishes the platform.

"I am thrilled to join Self Care Decisions and build on the incredible foundation Sue and her team have created," said Montaño. "The clinical credibility and trust this platform has earned is rare in our industry. This is exactly what makes the future so exciting. By introducing capabilities such as natural language processing, conversational AI, and deeper platform integrations, we have a meaningful opportunity to extend that clinical excellence into new and more dynamic patient experiences. I could not be more energized about what we will build together."

About Self Care Decisions

Self Care Decisions delivers the clinical standard for self-assessment, built on Barton Schmitt, MD nurse triage protocols and trusted by more than 300 healthcare organizations. The company's self-assessment platform helps health systems, children's hospitals, health plans, and physician practices connect patients to the right level of care, strengthen loyalty, and reduce unnecessary utilization.

Media Contact

Jeremy Padilla, Self Care Decisions, 1 4803536540, [email protected], selfcare.info

SOURCE Self Care Decisions