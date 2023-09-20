Self-Funding Health Insurance for Mid-Size Companies: Is It Worth It?

A new article from Precision Benefits Group's Principal, Robert DeNinno explores the pros and cons of self-funding health insurance for mid-size companies. The article features an interview with Gregg Mills, FSA, MAAA, a healthcare actuary for BDO USA, P.A. and formerly of Independence Blue Cross.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mills discusses the potential cost savings of self-funding, as well as the risks and challenges involved. He also provides tips for mid-size companies that are considering self-funding, such as starting with a level-funded plan or partnering with a third-party administrator.