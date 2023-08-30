Self-improvement shares insights on how to maintain the seven elements of health for a healthier you

Elizabeth W. Grubbs launches a new press campaign for 'Grip Life'

TROY, Ala., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grip Life" (published by Xlibris), recipient of the 2022 Firebird Book Award, is set for a new marketing campaign this year.

This self-improvement book addresses all seven elements of health — physical, mental, family, social, vocational, financial and spiritual — which contribute to the wellbeing of a person, community, nation and the world. Here, Elizabeth W. Grubbs explains the importance of maintaining one's physical movement, thoughts, family contact, vocational responsibility, financial obligation, social interaction and spiritual belief for a healthier self. Included at the end of each chapter is a dedicated space for the reader's improvement plan and self-evaluation notes.

"Each human has but one life. Its elements are like its seven coins. Once they are spent, the person no longer exists," the author reminds.

"Grip Life" has been written to motivate readers to look and evaluate the seven elements (mirrors) of their own life band periodically check them for maintenance or improvement. It is an easy read, short book, with no fluff, that raises awareness for mankind to regulate elements of health worldwide. Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/826407-grip-life to purchase a copy.

"Grip Life"

By Elizabeth W. Grubbs

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 50 pages | ISBN 9781664163195

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 50 pages | ISBN 9781664163188

E-Book | 50 pages | ISBN 9781664163171

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Elizabeth W. Grubbs has lived in and out of the United States and has seen extreme poverty and an overflow of wealth in the same cities. She has obtained degrees and other experiences in education, counseling, and supervision from Tuskegee University, Livingston University, University of Mexico, and Wayne State University.

