Self-love is the Only True Love: Study shows that romantic love without self-love is unfulfilling

Recent research by Queendom.com suggests that self-love is a key determinant of happiness, regardless of whether an individual is in a relationship.

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Step into any bookstore, and you're bound to find a self-help book proclaiming, "To be loved by others, you must first love yourself." While this may sound like mere pop psychology, compelling evidence underpins this claim. A comprehensive study conducted by researchers at Queendom.com has unveiled that a lack of self-love is significantly more detrimental than the absence of love from others.

Analyzing the data collected from 6,773 people in the general population, Queendom's researchers compared four groups:

THE "ALL-LOVING" GROUP: People who are in a loving relationship and who also love themselves.

THE "NO-LOVING" GROUP: People who are not in a relationship and who also don't love themselves.

THE "ROMANTIC-LOVING" GROUP: People who are in a loving relationship but who don't love themselves.

THE "SELF-LOVING" GROUP: People who are not in a relationship but who love themselves.

Queendom's researchers first compared the four groups on key aspects of life satisfaction. Here is how each group scored (scores can range from 0 to 100; the higher the score, the better):

OVERALL LEVEL OF LIFE SATISFACTION AND HAPPINESS

> All-loving group: 79/100

> No-loving group: 38/100

> Romantic-loving group: 47/100

> Self-loving group: 72/100

SATISFACTION WITH PSYCHOLOGICAL HEALTH

> All-loving group: 89/100

> No-loving group: 31/100

> Romantic-loving group: 38/100

> Self-loving group: 86/100

HAVING A SENSE OF PURPOSE

> All-loving group: 90/100

> No-loving group: 45/100

> Romantic-loving group: 57/100

> Self-loving group: 89/100

RESILIENCE

> All-loving group: 77/100

> No-loving group: 38/100

> Romantic-loving group: 42/100

> Self-loving group: 74/100

POSITIVE ATTITUDE

> All-loving group 78/100

> No-loving group: 31/100

> Romantic-loving group: 41/100

> Self-loving group: 74/100

When digging a little deeper into the personalities, attitudes, and behaviors of the different groups in order to better understand why a lack of self-love is so detrimental, Queendom researchers uncovered some surprising statistics:

PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE IN THE GROUP WHO EXPERIENCE SUICIDAL THOUGHTS:

> All-loving group 4%

> No-loving group: 53%

> Romantic-loving group: 38%

> Self-loving group: 5%

PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE WITH SELF-ESTEEM ISSUES:

> All-loving group 1%

> No-loving group: 79%

> Romantic-loving group: 61%

> Self-loving group: 1%

PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE WHO WISH THEY CAN GO BACK IN TIME AND LIVE THEIR LIVES DIFFERENTLY:

> All-loving group 9%

> No-loving group: 75%

> Romantic-loving group: 54%

> Self-loving group: 22%

PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE WHO FREQUENTLY FEEL DEPRESSED:

> All-loving group 5%

> No-loving group: 79%

> Romantic-loving group: 68%

> Self-loving group: 9%

PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE WHO BELIEVE THEY DON'T DESERVE TO BE LOVED:

> All-loving group 4%

> No-loving group: 62%

> Romantic-loving group: 50%

> Self-loving group: 6%

PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE WHO HATE THEIR APPEARANCE OR HAVE POOR BODY IMAGE:

> All-loving group 4%

> No-loving group: 88%

> Romantic-loving group: 87%

> Self-loving group: 8%

PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE WHO HAD STRICT, COLD, ABUSIVE, OR NEGLIGENT PARENTS:

> All-loving group 29%

> No-loving group: 38%

> Romantic-loving group: 39%

> Self-loving group: 25%

"While receiving love from others may momentarily boost your self-esteem, it falls short of filling the void created by an absence of self-love," explains Dr. Ilona Jerabek, president of Queendom. "External affection cannot mend all emotional wounds and make you whole. Individuals cherished by a partner yet devoid of self-love fare only marginally better than those deprived of love entirely. This is profound," she notes.

Dr. Jerabek further warns against the perils of outsourcing one's happiness and self-worth to others' opinions, describing it as "a relentless emotional roller coaster."

"While romantic love can boost life satisfaction, the improvement is marginal. Self-love provides protection against depression, anxiety, stress, suicidal thoughts, body image and self-esteem issues, and can even heal the negative effects of a difficult childhood. Self-love is incredibly important and powerful, and it is very challenging to live a happy, fulfilling life without it," concludes Dr. Jerabek.

How satisfied are you with your love life, yourself, and more? Check out the Life Satisfaction Test at: https://www.queendom.com/tests/access_page/index.htm?idRegTest=3297

Professional users, such as HR managers, coaches, and therapists, can request a free demo for this or other assessments from ARCH Profile's extensive battery: http://hrtests.archprofile.com/testdrive_gen_1

To learn more about psychological testing, download this free eBook: http://hrtests.archprofile.com/personality-tests-in-hr

About Queendom

Queendom originally appeared on the internet scene in 1996. Since its inception, it has become a pre-eminent provider of personality, career, IQ, and attitude assessments. Queendom's staff is comprised of a dedicated team of psychologists, test developers, researchers, statisticians, writers, and artificial intelligence experts (see ARCHProfile.com).

Media Contact

Ilona Jerabek, Ph.D., PsychTests AIM Inc, 5147453189, [email protected], https://testyourself.psychtests.com/

SOURCE Queendom.com