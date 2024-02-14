Self-love is the Only True Love: Study shows that romantic love without self-love is unfulfilling

Recent research by Queendom.com suggests that self-love is a key determinant of happiness, regardless of whether an individual is in a relationship.
MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Step into any bookstore, and you're bound to find a self-help book proclaiming, "To be loved by others, you must first love yourself." While this may sound like mere pop psychology, compelling evidence underpins this claim. A comprehensive study conducted by researchers at Queendom.com has unveiled that a lack of self-love is significantly more detrimental than the absence of love from others.
Analyzing the data collected from 6,773 people in the general population, Queendom's researchers compared four groups:
THE "ALL-LOVING" GROUP: People who are in a loving relationship and who also love themselves.
THE "NO-LOVING" GROUP: People who are not in a relationship and who also don't love themselves.
THE "ROMANTIC-LOVING" GROUP: People who are in a loving relationship but who don't love themselves.
THE "SELF-LOVING" GROUP: People who are not in a relationship but who love themselves.
Queendom's researchers first compared the four groups on key aspects of life satisfaction. Here is how each group scored (scores can range from 0 to 100; the higher the score, the better):
OVERALL LEVEL OF LIFE SATISFACTION AND HAPPINESS
> All-loving group: 79/100
> No-loving group: 38/100
> Romantic-loving group: 47/100
> Self-loving group: 72/100
SATISFACTION WITH PSYCHOLOGICAL HEALTH
> All-loving group: 89/100
> No-loving group: 31/100
> Romantic-loving group: 38/100
> Self-loving group: 86/100
HAVING A SENSE OF PURPOSE
> All-loving group: 90/100
> No-loving group: 45/100
> Romantic-loving group: 57/100
> Self-loving group: 89/100
RESILIENCE
> All-loving group: 77/100
> No-loving group: 38/100
> Romantic-loving group: 42/100
> Self-loving group: 74/100
POSITIVE ATTITUDE
> All-loving group 78/100
> No-loving group: 31/100
> Romantic-loving group: 41/100
> Self-loving group: 74/100
When digging a little deeper into the personalities, attitudes, and behaviors of the different groups in order to better understand why a lack of self-love is so detrimental, Queendom researchers uncovered some surprising statistics:
PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE IN THE GROUP WHO EXPERIENCE SUICIDAL THOUGHTS:
> All-loving group 4%
> No-loving group: 53%
> Romantic-loving group: 38%
> Self-loving group: 5%
PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE WITH SELF-ESTEEM ISSUES:
> All-loving group 1%
> No-loving group: 79%
> Romantic-loving group: 61%
> Self-loving group: 1%
PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE WHO WISH THEY CAN GO BACK IN TIME AND LIVE THEIR LIVES DIFFERENTLY:
> All-loving group 9%
> No-loving group: 75%
> Romantic-loving group: 54%
> Self-loving group: 22%
PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE WHO FREQUENTLY FEEL DEPRESSED:
> All-loving group 5%
> No-loving group: 79%
> Romantic-loving group: 68%
> Self-loving group: 9%
PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE WHO BELIEVE THEY DON'T DESERVE TO BE LOVED:
> All-loving group 4%
> No-loving group: 62%
> Romantic-loving group: 50%
> Self-loving group: 6%
PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE WHO HATE THEIR APPEARANCE OR HAVE POOR BODY IMAGE:
> All-loving group 4%
> No-loving group: 88%
> Romantic-loving group: 87%
> Self-loving group: 8%
PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE WHO HAD STRICT, COLD, ABUSIVE, OR NEGLIGENT PARENTS:
> All-loving group 29%
> No-loving group: 38%
> Romantic-loving group: 39%
> Self-loving group: 25%
"While receiving love from others may momentarily boost your self-esteem, it falls short of filling the void created by an absence of self-love," explains Dr. Ilona Jerabek, president of Queendom. "External affection cannot mend all emotional wounds and make you whole. Individuals cherished by a partner yet devoid of self-love fare only marginally better than those deprived of love entirely. This is profound," she notes.
Dr. Jerabek further warns against the perils of outsourcing one's happiness and self-worth to others' opinions, describing it as "a relentless emotional roller coaster."
"While romantic love can boost life satisfaction, the improvement is marginal. Self-love provides protection against depression, anxiety, stress, suicidal thoughts, body image and self-esteem issues, and can even heal the negative effects of a difficult childhood. Self-love is incredibly important and powerful, and it is very challenging to live a happy, fulfilling life without it," concludes Dr. Jerabek.
