Self-Made Entrepreneur and Lab-Grown Diamond Pioneer, Anna-Mieke Anderson, Steps Away from MiaDonna to Expand Her Global Impact

MiaDonna Founder Anna-Mieke Anderson begins new professional chapter dedicated to empowering women into leadership to create lasting global, social, and environmental impact.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anna-Mieke Anderson, the visionary founder of MiaDonna and one of the pioneers of the lab-grown diamond industry, has announced her official departure from the company after nearly two decades of leading a movement rooted in ethical innovation, sustainability, and social enterprise.

What began as a $500 mission to end the devastation caused by conflict diamonds grew into a multi-million-dollar brand and a billion-dollar global industry, redefining what wealth, leadership, and legacy can look like.

Anderson built one of the first high-functioning social enterprises in the fine jewelry space, blending multiple impact models: MiaDonna's transformative products offered a no-compromise alternative to mined diamonds, while its sales became the sole funding source for The Greener Diamond Foundation, which develops education, agriculture, and vocational training programs in diamond-impacted communities.

"Wealth without impact is just accumulation," Anderson says. "I've always believed in using business as a force for good—and I'm stepping into this next chapter with even more clarity about the kind of systems I want to help rebuild."

Recognized globally for her work, Anderson has been named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's "100 Powerful Women", and World Biz Magazine's "Top 50 Most Inspirational CEO's" and "CEO of the Year, Jewelry Industry." She is widely credited with helping dismantle De Beers' monopoly and transforming lab-grown diamonds into a mainstream category once considered impossible.

Now stepping away from both MiaDonna and the lab-grown diamond industry, Anderson is focused on expanding her mission: using her platform, voice, and wealth to empower women into leadership, mentor the next generation of impact entrepreneurs, and promote regenerative business models that restore balance to our industries and our planet.

"The world has been led by masculine energy for far too long. We need a more compassionate and sustainable approach to big business—one rooted in empathy, collaboration, and long-term thinking. Women have the power to reshape the global economy, and we need more of us doing it."

She is currently completing her memoir—a bold and personal account of building an industry from scratch, challenging patriarchal systems, and proving that you can do well by doing good. She is also offering a limited number of consulting and mentorship opportunities for aligned female entrepreneurs, founders, and changemakers.

To follow Anna-Mieke's next chapter or inquire about working with her, visit www.annamiekeanderson.com.

