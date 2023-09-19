Self Storage Investing Presents: The Self Storage Academy in Orlando

Learn how to find, fund, and run your first self storage facility
NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Investing, a leader in providing self storage investment resources, today announced its next academy on October 5-7 in Orlando. The event will be held at the Florida Hotel & Conference Center each of the three days from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
During the three-day academy, industry experts will help attendees discover how to find, fund, and run a self storage facility. Attendees will also learn how to:
- Create a flowing pipeline of self storage facility deals in the most consistent and profitable markets.
- Build a money magnet to attract capital from private investors for your deals.
- Tap into a network of proven deal makers and the must-have resources for the self storage industry.
- Leverage precise systems and automation to create a market edge for your self storage facilities' Net Operating Income (NOI).
Speakers for this event include the following industry experts:
- Scott Meyers, Founder and CEO, Self Storage Investing
- Anne Mari DeCoster President, Self Storage Investing
- Joe Downs, Student turned Mastermind Member, Self Storage Investing; CEO, Belrose Storage Group
- Kathryn East, Head Mentor, Self Storage Investing; owner of Sopopta LLC, providing 3rd party management of 15 portfolios around the country
- Jon Griffeth, Student turned Mentor, Self Storage Investing; owner of self storage facilities in the southeast
- Anne Mino, Self Storage Loan Officer, Live Oak Bank
To sign up for this academy and for pricing, see https://selfstorageinvesting.com/ssi-day-live.
About Self Storage Investing
Self Storage Investing is a leader in providing investment resources and is dedicated to helping investors achieve success in the dynamic self storage industry. Through its suite of companies, Self Storage Investing offers comprehensive education, the industry's leading Self Storage Mastermind, and passive investment opportunities to empower investors with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed investment decisions. With a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the self storage market, Self Storage Investing is revolutionizing the way investors approach and succeed in the industry.
For more information, see https://selfstorageinvesting.com/.
Media Contact
Anne Mari DeCoster, Self Storage Investing, 1 480-980-7418, [email protected], selfstorageinvesting.com
SOURCE Self Storage Investing
