Self Storage Manager and The Storage Center Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Support Continued Growth and Innovation

Enhanced Technology, Expanded Portfolio, and Ongoing Collaboration Highlight a Successful Partnership

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc. (SSM), a leading provider of enterprise property management software for the self-storage industry, is proud to highlight its continued partnership with The Storage Center, a growing self-storage operator that has significantly expanded its portfolio and operational capabilities while leveraging the SSM platform.

Over the past several years – and particularly within the last six months – The Storage Center has experienced meaningful growth, driven by a combination of strategic expansion and investment in technology. Through its partnership with SSM, The Storage Center has successfully completed multiple store conversions, launched a newly enhanced website experience, and implemented tools designed to streamline operations and improve the customer journey.

SSM has worked closely with The Storage Center team to support these initiatives, providing not only a robust property management platform but also ongoing collaboration across key areas including website development, call center integration, and other technology solutions that support both operational efficiency and revenue growth.

"The Storage Center has been an outstanding partner, and it's been exciting to see their continued growth and evolution," said Rohan K. Shenoy, President of Self Storage Manager, Inc. "Their team has embraced innovation and leveraged technology in a way that truly enhances both the operator and tenant experience. We're proud to support their success and look forward to continuing to grow together."

As The Storage Center has scaled its portfolio, SSM has remained a central component of their technology ecosystem – helping to unify operations, provide real-time visibility across locations, and enable more efficient management of their expanding footprint.

"We've accomplished a great deal alongside the SSM team," said Cliff Moir, Vice President of Operations at The Storage Center. "From store conversions to launching a new website and enhancing our digital experience, SSM has been a strong partner throughout the process. Their team has been collaborative, responsive, and aligned with our goals as we continue to grow."

This partnership reflects SSM's broader commitment to supporting operators beyond software – working as a true technology partner to help drive long-term success. By continuing to invest in integrations, automation, and customer-facing tools, SSM enables operators like The Storage Center to scale efficiently while delivering a modern, seamless experience for tenants.

With additional initiatives already underway, both teams look forward to further strengthening their collaboration and continuing to innovate together.

About The Storage Center

The Storage Center is an industry-leading owner and operator of over 60,000 storage units at over 70 self-storage facilities in six states. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, the company has been constructing and operating high-quality, Class A storage facilities since 1986. The company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including climate-controlled storage, boat storage, RV storage and business storage units. Additional information regarding The Storage Center is available at thestoragecenter.com.

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

For over 24 years, Self Storage Manager, Inc. has been a trusted technology partner to the self storage industry – delivering scalable, secure, and innovative software solutions for operator of all sizes. SSM provides a complete suite of tools designed to streamline operations, enhance tenant engagement, and support enterprise growth through automation and advanced analytics.

Key offerings include:

Self Storage Manager™ – Enterprise-level property management software for single and multi-facility operators

Online Rentals & Reservations – Includes electronic signature and secure digital lease storage

Call Center Module – Designed for managing inquiries, reservations, and rentals; integrates with leading phone systems

Call Tracker – Monitors call recordings and tracks key performance metrics like lead-to-rental conversion, cost per lead, and ROI on marketing campaigns

IVR Payment Module – Enables tenants to make payments by phone using interactive voice response

SSM Text Messenger – Cloud-based tool for automated payment reminders and past-due alerts, reducing manual collection efforts

Customer Portal – Empowers tenants to make payments, manage autopay, schedule move-outs, and update contact information

Mobile Site Walk-Through & Work Order Management – Android-based tools for lock checks, unit notes, maintenance tracking, and more

Power BI Integration – Provides advanced analytics with dozens of customizable dashboards developed with input from large operators

Advanced API Integrations – Connects with website providers, call centers, revenue management systems, gate providers, insurance companies, and lead aggregators

24/7 Customer Support – Includes a dedicated team and project manager for large operator implementations, along with regular software upgrades

Self Storage Manager is trusted by single and multi-facility operators across North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.selfstoragemanager.com, call 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Shaun Lewy, Self Storage Manager, Inc., 1 800-469-1740 1, [email protected], https://www.selfstoragemanager.com

SOURCE Self Storage Manager, Inc.