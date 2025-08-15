Self Storage Manager, Inc. Announces Growth of its Enterprise Technology Platform

Publicly Listed REIT Continues to Leverage SSM Cloud to Scale Operations Across U.S. and Canada

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc. (SSM), a leading provider of enterprise property management software for the self-storage industry, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its partnership with SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (NYSE: SMA). Following its successful public offering in April 2025, SmartStop now operates and manages more than 220 self-storage facilities across North America — all powered by the SSM Cloud platform.

SmartStop completed its company-wide rollout of SSM Cloud in late 2022 and has continued to scale its use of the system as it has grown its property count following its public offering. The platform plays a central role in supporting SmartStop's mission to provide a seamless customer experience, efficient operations, and real-time insights across its growing portfolio.

"Technology has always been at the heart of SmartStop's operating strategy," said H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and CEO of SmartStop. "As a publicly traded company, the need for a scalable, reliable, and secure platform is more important than ever. SSM has proven to be that partner — supporting our continued growth while aligning with our strategic goals and integrations across the tech stack."

SmartStop leverages the full capabilities of the SSM Cloud platform, including real-time data visibility, centralized operations, custom integrations, and advanced reporting through industry-standard reporting platforms. The partnership has allowed SmartStop to scale without compromise, providing consistency and control across both owned and managed assets.

"We are honored to play a role in SmartStop's journey — from rollout to ringing the bell on Wall Street," said Kat Shenoy, Chairman and CEO of Self Storage Manager, Inc. "Their continued trust in the SSM platform is a testament to our ability to serve the evolving needs of sophisticated, multi-national operators. We're proud to be part of their growth story."

As SmartStop continues expanding its footprint across the U.S. and Canada, the SSM Cloud platform remains a core pillar of its operational infrastructure, offering enterprise reliability and ongoing innovation tailored for REIT-level storage operations.

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

For over 25 years, Self Storage Manager, Inc. has been a trusted technology partner to the self storage industry – delivering scalable, secure, and innovative software solutions for operator of all sizes. SSM provides a complete suite of tools designed to streamline operations, enhance tenant engagement, and support enterprise growth.

Key offerings include:

Self Storage Manager™ – Enterprise-level property management software for single and multi-facility operators

Online Rentals & Reservations – Includes electronic signature and secure digital lease storage

Call Center Module – Designed for managing inquiries, reservations, and rentals; integrates with leading phone systems

Call Tracker – Monitors call recordings and tracks key performance metrics like lead-to-rental conversion, cost per lead, and ROI on marketing campaigns

IVR Payment Module – Enables tenants to make payments by phone using interactive voice response

SSM Text Messenger – Cloud-based tool for automated payment reminders and past-due alerts, reducing manual collection efforts

Customer Portal – Empowers tenants to make payments, manage autopay, schedule move-outs, and update contact information

Mobile Site Walk-Through & Work Order Management – Android-based tools for lock checks, unit notes, maintenance tracking, and more

Power BI Integration – Provides advanced analytics with dozens of customizable dashboards developed with input from large operators

Advanced API Integrations – Connects with website providers, call centers, revenue management systems, gate providers, insurance companies, and lead aggregators

24/7 Customer Support – Includes a dedicated team and project manager for large operator implementations, along with regular software upgrades

Self Storage Manager is trusted by single and multi-facility operators across North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.selfstoragemanager.com, call 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or email [email protected].

