Self Storage Manager, Inc. Announces Successful Implementation of SSM Cloud for Anytime Storage

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc., a Total Solutions Provider for the self-storage industry and developer of Self Storage Manager (SSM), is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its advanced software platform, SSM Cloud, at Anytime Storage. A leading self-storage operator with over 25 properties, Anytime Storage is recognized for its commitment to providing a seamless and technology-driven storage experience. SSM Cloud is developed using the latest cloud technology to provide an enterprise class management software solution for large and multi-facility self-storage operators. This partnership underscores Self Storage Manager, Inc.'s ongoing dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance business growth and operational efficiency.

Anytime Storage selected SSM Cloud to streamline remote management operations, improve customer engagement, and enhance efficiency across its expanding portfolio. The implementation process was a collaborative effort involving Self Storage Manager, Inc., Anytime Storage's IT team, and multiple third-party service providers.

"We are thrilled about the implementation of SSM Cloud and the operational efficiencies it brings," said Adam Wagner, President of Anytime Storage. "As we launch Anytime Storage Property Management this year, this partnership with Self Storage Manager, Inc. plays a crucial role in supporting our expansion into third-party management. The robust platform provided by SSM empowers us to enhance our operations, provide superior customer insights, and drive future growth. The professionalism and expertise demonstrated by the Self Storage Manager team throughout this process have been exceptional, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to modernize and scale our business."

"We are delighted to have another multi-facility self-storage operator join our rapidly expanding client base, and are excited to support Anytime Storage as they embark on this new chapter in third-party management," said Rohan Shenoy, President of Self Storage Manager, Inc. "SSM has been serving the self-storage industry for 22+ years, and with all the consolidation that has occurred within the industry, SSM has continued to stay independent, with no change in ownership. We continue to invest heavily in modernizing our software products, keep enhancing our APIs and constantly work with leading 3rd party service providers to provide advanced integrations that assist SSM clients to improve customer experience, increase revenues and reduce costs. The self-storage industry has been good to SSM, and we will continue to serve the industry for many more years to come."

About Anytime Storage

Anytime Storage is a leading self-storage operator with a presence across five southern states, offering safe, secure, and reliable storage solutions, including traditional, climate-controlled, commercial, and vehicle storage. With a strong commitment to providing a modern, seamless, and customer-centric experience, Anytime Storage has been a key player in the self-storage industry for over 20 years. In 2025, Anytime Storage Property Management, (ASPM) is expanding its third-party management platform, bringing its proven operational expertise and industry-leading partnerships—such as with Self Storage Manager, Inc.—to other self-storage owners and operators. For more information about ASPM please contact us at (903) 470-7995, or by visiting www.AnytimeStoragePropertyManagement.com or email us at [email protected].

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

Self Storage Manager, Inc. offers a complete suite of products and services that include Self Storage ManagerTM - Comprehensive management software for single and multi-facility operators; Online Reservations and Rentals with Electronic Signature & Digital Storage of leases; Call Center Module - Designed specifically for the self-storage industry and multi-facility operators for creating inquiries, reservations, rentals with interfaces to leading phone systems; Call Tracker module to monitor call recordings, capture valuable statistics including lead to rental conversion `ratios, cost per lead, capture cost per lead, cost per rental & measure ROI on advertising campaigns; SSM Text Messenger - A cloud based automatic payment reminder and past due alerts system designed to reduce the manager's time on collection calls; Customer Portal - A self-help interactive portal for customers to view their account history and balance, make payments, enable or disable autopay, schedule move-outs, update their contact information and more; Android Tablet/Mobile Phone based Site Walk Through & Work Order Management Module for site managers to perform lock checks, enter unit maintenance notes, mark units for move outs, create work orders for maintenance activities and much more; Other Interfaces - Business Intelligence and Analytics with PowerBI & Qlik, API integration to leading website providers, call center service providers, revenue management service providers, tenant insurance companies, cloud based gate systems and lead aggregators; 24/7 Customer Support - with Dedicated Team and Project Manager assigned for large operator implementations, as well as ongoing upgrades to the software programs.

Self Storage Manager has been implemented by many single and multi-facility companies in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please contact Self Storage Manager, Inc. at 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or by visiting www.selfstoragemanager.com or email us at [email protected].

