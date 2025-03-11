Self Storage Manager, Inc. Announces Successful Implementation of SSM Cloud for Neighborhood Self Storage

Comprehensive Cloud-based Solutions for the Self-Storage Industry

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc., a Total Solutions Provider for the self-storage industry and developer of Self Storage Manager (SSM), is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its advanced software platform, SSM Cloud at Neighborhood Self Storage, who owns and operates 11 properties in VA and MD. SSM Cloud is developed using the latest cloud technology to provide an enterprise class management software solution for large and multi-facility self-storage operators.

"We needed comprehensive management software to overcome the limitations of our legacy system. The transition presented a unique challenge, as some of our staff had been using the old system for over a decade, with processes built around it. The SSM team supported us at every step, providing separate training sessions for our home office team and location managers. Throughout the early stages, they were consistently present, making the process smoother for each facility as it transitioned to the SSM platform. One of the most significant improvements with SSM has been its integration with third-party vendors. We now have greater online capabilities and increased call center capacity, allowing tenants to reserve, rent, pay, and update their information—all without needing to speak directly with a manager." said Don Walker, Operations Manager of Neighborhood Self Storage." SSM carefully planned the conversion process, demonstrating their experience and expertise. Our communication with their team has been ongoing, and their prompt responses have been a hallmark of the experience. They have fully supported our efforts to ensure our managers achieve the level of understanding necessary for success. We're excited to expand our operations further with the tools and features SSM provides. Their team has been highly receptive to our unique business needs, helping us configure system settings and rules to streamline follow-ups on forms and processes. SSM is a highly customer-oriented company that sets you up for success from the start. They work closely with you to enhance tenant services and empower your team to deliver the best possible experience. We would confidently recommend SSM Cloud to anyone."

"We are delighted to have another multi-facility Self-Storage operator join our rapidly expanding client base and thrilled that Neighborhood Self Storage chose SSM Cloud after evaluating multiple PMS providers in the industry. SSM Cloud has become the product of choice for multi-facility storage operators that are looking for an alternate PMS solution with the flexibility to integrate a 3rd party service provider of their choice." said Kat Shenoy, CEO of Self Storage Manager, Inc. "With SSM Cloud, storage operators have the flexibility of integrating to any website platform, insurance service, call center service, revenue management system, gate system, smart locks, and kiosks of their choice. SSM has built a strong reputation for the smooth onboarding of new clients, and we will continue to delight our clients with our products and services."

About Neighborhood Self Storage

Neighborhood Self Storage is a premier self-storage provider with 11 locations across Virginia and Mayland, offering secure and convenient storage options for both personal and commercial customers. With commitment to excellent customer service and state-of-the-art security, Neighborhood Self Storage continues to grow and expand its services to meet the needs of its diverse clientele.

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

Self Storage Manager has been implemented by many single and multi-facility companies in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please contact Self Storage Manager, Inc. at 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or by visiting www.selfstoragemanager.com or email us at [email protected].

