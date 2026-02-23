Self Storage Manager, Inc. Announces Successful Migration of Five Star Storage's 45-Property Portfolio to SSM Cloud

Strategic Partnership Supports Remote Operations, Advanced Analytics, and Future Technology Innovation

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc. (SSM), a leading provider of enterprise property management software for the self-storage industry, today announced the successful migration of 45 properties operated by Five Star Storage to the SSM Cloud platform.

This migration represents a significant milestone for both organizations and establishes a long-term technology partnership designed to support Five Star Storage's evolving operating model. The partnership enables enhanced portfolio-wide visibility, market-specific execution, and continued digital transformation across its growing footprint.

"Changing your facility management software is almost like a heart transplant for your entire operation," said Ben Hendricks, CEO of Five Star Storage. "It requires extensive research, careful planning, and strong collaboration across your full technology stack — including the new provider, the outgoing provider, and key technology partners. For us, it was equally important to understand the people and ownership behind the platform. We needed full trust and confidence that we're aligned on values and long-term goals as we scale — and the Shenoy family and the SSM team checked that box. They've also been very open to accommodating certain change requests, which speaks to their commitment to partnership. We're excited to be leveraging SSM's latest capabilities, including advanced analytics powered by Power BI, modern payment solutions, expanded CRM functionality, and a robust integration ecosystem to support our growth."

"The Five Star Storage brand is one we've been following for quite some time," said Rohan K. Shenoy, President of Self Storage Manager, Inc. "We've long admired how their team balances a disciplined hub-and-spoke operating model with the flexibility to adapt at the facility level — a balance that becomes even more important as portfolios scale. We're excited to welcome Five Star Storage to SSM Cloud and see this as a true partnership, not only to support their current operational initiatives, but also to collaborate on future innovations, including data-driven and AI-powered capabilities, that can help operators make smarter decisions and build more efficient, resilient businesses over the long term."

SSM Cloud delivers a comprehensive, enterprise-grade platform designed to meet the needs of multi-facility operators, large operators, and REITs. The solution includes online rentals, interactive Power BI dashboards, IVR and digital payment solutions, CRM and marketing automation tools, remote site management, and open API integrations with leading technology partners.

About Five Star Storage

Five Star Storage has served the self-storage industry since 2004 and now operates 45 locations across six states in the Midwest and Eastern Rocky Mountain region. The company has maintained steady, consistent growth over the past 20+ years by adhering to its core values. Five Star Storage is committed to continue providing great value to its shareholders, third-party management owners, team members, and customers.

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

For over 24 years, Self Storage Manager, Inc. has been a trusted technology partner to the self storage industry – delivering scalable, secure, and innovative software solutions for operator of all sizes. SSM provides a complete suite of tools designed to streamline operations, enhance tenant engagement, and support enterprise growth through automation and advanced analytics.

Key offerings include:

Self Storage Manager™ – Enterprise-level property management software for single and multi-facility operators

Online Rentals & Reservations – Includes electronic signature and secure digital lease storage

Call Center Module – Designed for managing inquiries, reservations, and rentals; integrates with leading phone systems

Call Tracker – Monitors call recordings and tracks key performance metrics like lead-to-rental conversion, cost per lead, and ROI on marketing campaigns

IVR Payment Module – Enables tenants to make payments by phone using interactive voice response

SSM Text Messenger – Cloud-based tool for automated payment reminders and past-due alerts, reducing manual collection efforts

Customer Portal – Empowers tenants to make payments, manage autopay, schedule move-outs, and update contact information

Mobile Site Walk-Through & Work Order Management – Android-based tools for lock checks, unit notes, maintenance tracking, and more

Power BI Integration – Provides advanced analytics with dozens of customizable dashboards developed with input from large operators

Advanced API Integrations – Connects with website providers, call centers, revenue management systems, gate providers, insurance companies, and lead aggregators

24/7 Customer Support – Includes a dedicated team and project manager for large operator implementations, along with regular software upgrades

Self Storage Manager is trusted by single and multi-facility operators across North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.selfstoragemanager.com, call 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Shaun Lewy, Self Storage Manager, Inc., 1 800-469-1740 1, [email protected], www.selfstoragemanager.com

SOURCE Self Storage Manager, Inc.