Self Storage Manager, Inc. Announces Successful SSM Cloud Implementation at My Garage Self Storage

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc., a Total Solutions Provider for the self-storage industry and developer of the Self Storage Manager (SSM) software platform, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its advanced SSM Cloud solution and fully integrated Power BI dashboards across 23 locations of My Garage Self Storage. This deployment aims to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and deliver superior customer experience for tenants.

"The decision to implement SSM was driven by our focus on operational excellence, digital transformation, and long-term growth," said Paul Broaddus, President of My Garage Self Storage. "We had heard many positive things about SSM Cloud within industry circles, especially regarding its continually evolving product suite and growing ecosystem of third-party integrations. Their professional approach ensured a smooth conversion process, and their support team—available seven days a week—promptly addressed any open items. We're particularly excited to leverage their built-in business intelligence tools to drive smarter decisions and further enhance our tenant experience."

SSM Cloud centralizes essential business functions—including reservations, rentals, payments, lead tracking & management, revenue management and reporting—into a seamless, cloud-based interface. The platform also includes real-time business intelligence and analytics, empowering the My Garage Self Storage leadership team to make data-informed decisions, improve operations, and support strategic planning.

"The successful implementation of SSM across the My Garage Self Storage portfolio is a strong endorsement of the platform's scalability and flexibility," said Rohan Shenoy, President of Self Storage Manager, Inc. "SSM Cloud is built using the latest Microsoft cloud technologies to support growing, multi-facility operators looking to modernize their tech stack and stay ahead of the curve. We are proud to support My Garage Self Storage in their next phase of growth."

About My Garage Self Storage

My Garage Self Storage is the wholly owned brand of Riverbend Development, a privately held real estate development and investment firm which focuses on buying and developing commercial real estate including office, retail, industrial, and self-storage properties. My Garage Self Storage currently includes over 1 million square feet of rentable space spread across Texas. Their management team has over 40 years of combined experience in sourcing, underwriting and managing real estate and is headed by a professional team with expertise in construction, property & asset management, development, and finance. My Garage Self Storage offers high quality and convenient self-storage units at great prices with several features including climate control, 24 hours on site cameras, drive up access along with RV, Boat and Vehicle storage. For more information on My Garage Self Storage, please visit their website at www.mygarageselfstorage.com.

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

Self Storage Manager, Inc. offers a complete suite of products and services that include Self Storage Manager™ - Comprehensive management software for single and multi-facility operators; Online Reservations and Rentals with Electronic Signature & Digital Storage of leases; Call Center Module - Designed specifically for the self-storage industry and multi-facility operators for creating inquiries, reservations, rentals with interfaces to leading phone systems; Call Tracker module to monitor call recordings, capture valuable statistics including lead to rental conversion `ratios, cost per lead, capture cost per lead, cost per rental & measure ROI on advertising campaigns; SSM Text Messenger - A cloud based automatic payment reminder and past due alerts system designed to reduce the manager's time on collection calls; Customer Portal - A self-help interactive portal for customers to view their account history and balance, make payments, enable or disable autopay, schedule move-outs, update their contact information and more; Android Tablet/Mobile Phone based Site Walk Through & Work Order Management Module for site managers to perform lock checks, enter unit maintenance notes, mark units for move outs, create work orders for maintenance activities and much more; Other Interfaces - Business Intelligence and Analytics, API integration to leading website providers, call center service providers, revenue management service providers, tenant insurance companies, cloud based gate systems and lead aggregators; 24/7 Customer Support - with Dedicated Team and Project Manager assigned for large operator implementations, as well as periodic upgrades to the software programs.

Self Storage Manager has been implemented by many single and multi-facility companies in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please contact Self Storage Manager, Inc. at 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or by visiting www.selfstoragemanager.com or email us at [email protected].

