Self Storage Manager, Inc. Launches Integrated Power BI Dashboards & Reports Powered by Microsoft Fabric

Comprehensive Cloud-based Solutions for the Self-Storage Industry

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc., a Total Solutions Provider for the self-storage industry and developer of the Self Storage Manager (SSM) property management software, today announced the launching of integrated Reports and Dashboards powered by Microsoft Fabric.

Microsoft Fabric is a comprehensive analytics platform that unifies data and business intelligence tools across an organization. At the core of this platform is Microsoft Power BI — a leading business intelligence solution that enables self-storage operators to transform data from SSM and other applications into interactive visualizations and actionable insights. Power BI offers intuitive tools, advanced analytics, and AI-driven capabilities, allowing operators to connect various data sources, visualize key metrics, and share insights across teams including operations, finance, and marketing.

"We are delighted to announce the launching of this industry-leading Business Intelligence and Analytics solution," said Rohan Shenoy, President of Self Storage Manager, Inc. "SSM now offers over 200 reports migrated to the Power BI platform for daily operational use. In addition, we have developed more than 50 dashboards, designed with input from large operators, providing advanced analytics and visualization features. We plan to continuously expand our library of templates to meet evolving industry needs."

SSM's Power BI integration offers enterprise-level features that benefit large operators and REITs, including access to a dedicated Power BI workspace within Microsoft Fabric. This optional interface allows users to leverage existing dashboard templates or develop custom dashboards and widgets. Operators can also integrate data from external systems such as accounting, finance, HR, call center, revenue management, and tools like Google Analytics.

In collaboration with Microsoft, SSM is also working on rolling out enhanced AI and analytics capabilities within the Power BI ecosystem, including:

• Real-time Business Insights: Utilize Smart Narratives for dynamic, real-time explanations of reports and Integrate AI Visuals to generate automated insights from datasets

• Natural Language Querying (Power BI Q&A): Users can ask questions in natural language and receive instant insights, with improved semantic models for accuracy.

• Time Series Forecasting for Trend Analysis: Utilize Power BI's built-in time series forecasting to analyze historical data and predict future trends, and implement exponential smoothing (ETS) models for accurate forecasting

All of these enhancements will be part of Q2 Release, and will be made available to SSM clients in July.

These advancements represent a significant step toward smarter, data-driven decision-making for the self-storage industry.

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

Self Storage Manager, Inc. offers a complete suite of products and services that include Self Storage ManagerTM - Comprehensive management software for single and multi-facility operators; Online Reservations and Rentals with Electronic Signature & Digital Storage of leases; Call Center Module - Designed specifically for the self-storage industry and multi-facility operators for creating inquiries, reservations, rentals with interfaces to leading phone systems; Call Tracker module to monitor call recordings, capture valuable statistics including lead to rental conversion `ratios, cost per lead, capture cost per lead, cost per rental & measure ROI on advertising campaigns; SSM Text Messenger - A cloud based automatic payment reminder and past due alerts system designed to reduce the manager's time on collection calls; Customer Portal - A self-help interactive portal for customers to view their account history and balance, make payments, enable or disable autopay, schedule move-outs, update their contact information and more; Android Tablet/Mobile Phone based Site Walk Through & Work Order Management Module for site managers to perform lock checks, enter unit maintenance notes, mark units for move outs, create work orders for maintenance activities and much more; Other Interfaces - Business Intelligence and Analytics with PowerBI & Qlik, API integration to leading website providers, call center service providers, revenue management service providers, tenant insurance companies, cloud based gate systems and lead aggregators; 24/7 Customer Support - with Dedicated Team and Project Manager assigned for large operator implementations, as well as ongoing upgrades to the software programs.

Self Storage Manager has been implemented by many single and multi-facility companies in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please contact Self Storage Manager, Inc. at 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or by visiting www.selfstoragemanager.com or email us at [email protected].

Media Contact

John Rohan, Self Storage Manager, Inc., 1 800-469-1740 1, [email protected], www.selfstoragemanager.com

SOURCE Self Storage Manager, Inc.