Self Storage Manager, Inc. Strengthens Leadership Team with Three Senior Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Strategic hires in Business Development, Software Engineering, and Product Management position SSM for continued expansion and AI-driven advancement

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc. (SSM), a leading provider of enterprise management software for the self-storage industry, today announced three senior additions to its executive team: Joe Marucci, Shaun Lewy, and Steve Smith. These strategic hires position SSM for accelerated growth, continued innovation, and deeper client engagement as the company invests heavily in next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and advanced analytics.

For more than 23 years, SSM has remained an independent and trusted technology partner to the self-storage industry—standing apart as consolidation reshapes the competitive landscape. Led by Chairman and CEO Kat Shenoy, the company's leadership team now brings more than 150 years of combined self-storage domain expertise, with the broader organization representing over 350 years of collective industry experience.

"These new leadership additions marks an exciting new chapter for Self Storage Manager," said Kat Shenoy, Chairman and CEO of Self Storage Manager, Inc. "Each of these leaders brings a wealth of experience and a shared passion for helping self-storage operators succeed. As we continue to grow and invest in AI-driven innovations, their combined expertise will strengthen our ability to deliver intelligent, scalable, and customer-focused solutions that empower self-storage businesses to thrive."

Joe Marucci joins SSM as Vice President of Software Engineering, bringing more than 30 years of experience in software development across multiple industries. A seasoned technical leader with deep expertise in systems analysis, software architecture, and large-scale development lifecycle management, Joe will lead SSM's engineering teams in developing innovative technologies designed to meet the evolving needs of the self-storage industry. His initial focus will be on leveraging AI to build smarter, more adaptive software solutions that enhance efficiency and performance for operators.

Shaun Lewy has joined as Director of Business Development, bringing over 14 years of operational and leadership experience in the self-storage industry. Previously serving as Vice President of Operations for a 90-property portfolio, Shaun has been a long-time advocate and user of the SSM platform, including pivotal years spent with the first self-storage operator to use the SSM software in the industry. His operator's perspective and deep understanding of the technology's impact on business performance will help drive strategic partnerships and new opportunities for growth.

Steve Smith joins SSM as Director of Product Development & Account Management, bringing more than 18 years of experience in the self-storage industry along with a proven record of driving innovation, customer success, and product excellence. Before joining SSM, Steve served as the President of Storage Commander Software. His background also includes roles in AdTech and data center management, as well as over a decade at The Boeing Company, where he supported complex hardware and software integration programs. In his new role at SSM, Steve will oversee product development strategy, manage third-party vendor relationships and ensure alignment between client needs and SSM's evolving technology roadmap.

Together, these additions reflect SSM's commitment to combining innovation, deep industry expertise, and service excellence — reinforcing its position as the software partner of choice for large operators, multi-facility portfolios, and REITs.

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

For over 23 years, Self Storage Manager, Inc. has been a trusted technology partner to the self storage industry – delivering scalable, secure, and innovative software solutions for operator of all sizes. SSM provides a complete suite of tools designed to streamline operations, enhance tenant engagement, and support enterprise growth through automation and advanced analytics.

Key offerings include:

Self Storage Manager™ – Enterprise-level property management software for single and multi-facility operators

Online Rentals & Reservations – Includes electronic signature and secure digital lease storage

Call Center Module – Designed for managing inquiries, reservations, and rentals; integrates with leading phone systems

Call Tracker – Monitors call recordings and tracks key performance metrics like lead-to-rental conversion, cost per lead, and ROI on marketing campaigns

IVR Payment Module – Enables tenants to make payments by phone using interactive voice response

SSM Text Messenger – Cloud-based tool for automated payment reminders and past-due alerts, reducing manual collection efforts

Customer Portal – Empowers tenants to make payments, manage autopay, schedule move-outs, and update contact information

Mobile Site Walk-Through & Work Order Management – Android-based tools for lock checks, unit notes, maintenance tracking, and more

Power BI Integration – Provides advanced analytics with dozens of customizable dashboards developed with input from large operators

Advanced API Integrations – Connects with website providers, call centers, revenue management systems, gate providers, insurance companies, and lead aggregators

24/7 Customer Support – Includes a dedicated team and project manager for large operator implementations, along with regular software upgrades

Self Storage Manager is trusted by single and multi-facility operators across North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.selfstoragemanager.com, call 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or email [email protected].

