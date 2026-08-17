Self Storage Manager Introduces Next-Generation Site Walkthrough Module for SSM Cloud

Fully integrated mobile module adds offline capability, letting facility teams complete inspections and work orders anywhere on the property

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc. (SSM), a leading provider of enterprise property management software for the self-storage industry, today announced the release of its completely redesigned Site Walkthrough Module. Built directly into the SSM Cloud platform and now with full offline capability, the module lets operators conduct facility inspections, document issues, create work orders, and communicate with tenants from a single connected mobile experience, even in areas with poor or no cellular service.

Unlike standalone mobile applications that require users to switch between systems or manually synchronize information, the new Site Walkthrough Module is native to SSM Cloud. Walkthroughs, notes, photographs, and inspection details are securely stored on the device and automatically synchronize with SSM Cloud once connectivity is restored, eliminating interruptions and ensuring no information is lost.

The new module was designed specifically for operators who spend part or all of their day on the property rather than behind a desk. Whether performing routine lock checks, property inspections, vacating rented units, or identifying maintenance concerns, staff can complete every task in real time while remaining connected to the operational data within SSM Cloud.

During each walkthrough, users can:

Conduct unit and facility inspections directly from a mobile device.

Scan units for faster navigation and verification.

Capture photos to document maintenance concerns, property conditions, or upload directly into a tenant's account.

Create work orders immediately upon identifying an issue.

Track inspection progress across the property.

Communicate with tenants when follow-up action is required.

Continue working without internet connectivity, with automatic synchronization once back online.

By consolidating inspections, maintenance workflows, and tenant communications into one integrated solution, operators can reduce manual processes, improve response times, and ensure greater accountability across their teams.

"Property inspections are one of the most important operational responsibilities for self-storage operators, yet they're often slowed down by disconnected tools and manual processes," said Kat Shenoy, CEO & Chairman of Self Storage Manager, Inc. "We redesigned the Site Walkthrough Module to eliminate those barriers. By embedding the entire experience directly into SSM Cloud and adding full offline functionality, we've created a solution that allows managers to stay productive anywhere on their property while ensuring information flows instantly back into their operational system."

The redesigned Site Walkthrough Module reflects SSM's ongoing commitment to delivering purpose-built solutions that simplify daily operations while improving visibility across the entire organization. Because the module is fully integrated within SSM Cloud, managers gain immediate access to inspection history, work order status, and maintenance activity without relying on multiple applications or disconnected spreadsheets.

Whether managing a single facility or a large multi-state portfolio, operators benefit from a standardized inspection process that helps improve operational consistency, accelerate maintenance response times, and maintain a higher standard of property presentation.

The new Site Walkthrough Module is available now as an integrated module within the SSM Cloud platform.

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

For over 24 years, Self Storage Manager, Inc. has been a trusted technology partner to the self-storage industry – delivering scalable, secure, and innovative software solutions for operator of all sizes. SSM provides a complete suite of tools designed to streamline operations, enhance tenant engagement, and support enterprise growth through automation and advanced analytics.

Key offerings include:

Self Storage Manager™ – Enterprise-level property management software for single and multi-facility operators

Online Rentals & Reservations – Includes electronic signature and secure digital lease storage

Call Center Module – Designed for managing inquiries, reservations, and rentals; integrates with leading phone systems

Call Tracker – Monitors call recordings and tracks key performance metrics like lead-to-rental conversion, cost per lead, and ROI on marketing campaigns

IVR Payment Module – Enables tenants to make payments by phone using interactive voice response

SSM Text Messenger – Cloud-based tool for automated payment reminders and past-due alerts, reducing manual collection efforts

Customer Portal – Empowers tenants to make payments, manage autopay, schedule move-outs, and update contact information

Mobile Site Walk-Through & Work Order Management – Mobile tools for lock checks, unit notes, maintenance tracking, and more

Power BI Integration – Provides advanced analytics with dozens of customizable dashboards developed with input from large operators

Advanced API Integrations – Connects with website providers, call centers, revenue management systems, gate providers, insurance companies, and lead aggregators

24/7 Customer Support – Includes a dedicated team and project manager for large operator implementations, along with regular software upgrades

Self Storage Manager is trusted by single and multi-facility operators across North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.selfstoragemanager.com, call 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Shaun Lewy, Self Storage Manager, Inc., 1 800-469-1740 1, [email protected], www.selfstoragemanager.com

SOURCE Self Storage Manager, Inc.