Self Storage Manager Launches Innovative SSM Web Platform Powered by Adverank™

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager (SSM), a leading provider of comprehensive management software solutions for the self-storage industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of the SSM Web Platform—a groundbreaking, fully integrated website solution exclusively tailored for SSM Cloud users. Developed in collaboration with the digital marketing experts at Adverank™, this new platform sets a new standard in website management for self-storage businesses, providing unmatched control, flexibility, and marketing capabilities.

Empowering Self-Storage Operators Like Never Before

The SSM Web Platform offers self-storage operators the ability to seamlessly manage and optimize their online presence with unprecedented ease and precision. This powerful tool not only simplifies website management but also enhances customer engagement, streamlines operations, and drives meaningful results.

"The SSM Web Platform is a game-changer for our business," says Tim Springer, Owner of Avid Storage, an early adopter of the platform. "The ability to update our website instantly and directly from SSM Cloud and the intuitive point-and-click editor has made managing our online presence so much simpler. We've seen an immediate impact on our customer interactions and overall efficiency."

Seamless Integration and Real-Time Updates

One of the standout features of the SSM Web Platform is its seamless integration with SSM Cloud. Changes made to facility and unit information in SSM Cloud are reflected live on the website in seconds, ensuring that customers always have access to the most accurate and up-to-date information. Expanding your business? Newly added locations in SSM Cloud can instantly appear on your website, keeping your online presence in sync with your growing portfolio.

"The SSM Web Platform is designed to put the power back in the hands of self-storage operators," says Kat Shenoy, CEO and Chairman of the board, Self Storage Manager, Inc. "Our point-and-click web content editor makes it incredibly easy to construct and update web pages, while the seamless integration with SSM Cloud ensures that your online presence is always accurate and up-to-date. The SSM Web Platform is backed by the same 24x7 technical support that our SSM clients are very much used to."

Built for SEO and Marketing Attribution

In today's competitive digital landscape, SEO and marketing attribution are critical to success. The SSM Web Platform offers all the tools needed to create SEO-ready web pages and track the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. Users can easily update meta titles, descriptions, and H1 tags, improve page speed, and assign target keywords to boost their search engine rankings. Additionally, the platform provides comprehensive marketing attribution, allowing operators to see which channels are driving the most revenue and delivering the best return on investment.

"At Adverank, our goal is to empower businesses with the tools they need to succeed in a digital-first world," says Jason Zickler, CEO of Adverank. "We are proud to partner with Self Storage Manager to create a web platform that not only simplifies website management but also puts marketing attribution at the forefront, helping operators make data-driven decisions that enhance their bottom line."

About Self Storage Manager

Self Storage Manager, Inc., offers a complete suite of products and services that include:

Self Storage Manager - Comprehensive management software for single and multi-facility operators. Online Reservations and Rentals with Electronic Signature & Digital Storage of leases.

e-CRM - Fully Integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) module, designed specifically for the self-storage industry and multi-facility operators for creating inquiries, reservations, rentals, capture lead to rental conversion ratios, with interfaces to leading phone systems.

Call Tracker module - to monitor call recordings, capture valuable statistics including lead to rental conversion ratios, cost per lead, capture cost per lead, cost per rental & measure ROI on advertising campaigns.

SSM Text Messenger - A cloud based automatic payment reminder and past due alerts system designed to reduce the manager's time on collection calls.

Customer Portal - A self-help interactive portal for customers to view their account history and balance, make payments, enable or disable autopay, schedule move-outs, update their contact information and more.

Android Tablet/Mobile Phone based Site Walk Through & Work Order Management Module - for site managers to perform lock checks, enter unit maintenance notes, mark units for move outs, create work orders for maintenance activities and much more.

Business Intelligence and Analytics - API integration to leading website providers, call center service providers, revenue management service providers, tenant insurance companies, cloud based gate systems and lead aggregators.

24/7 Customer Support - with Dedicated Team and Project Manager assigned for large operator implementations, as well as periodic upgrades to the software programs.

Self Storage Manager has been implemented by many single and multi-facility companies in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, please contact Self Storage Manager, Inc. at 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or by visiting https://www.selfstoragemanager.com/ or email us at [email protected].

About Adverank

Over 350 self-storage locations use Adverank to power their digital ads campaigns. By using real-time occupancy and ad performance data, Adverank acts like a digital ad assistant, sending daily tips to optimize ad spend to achieve the occupancy goals of each location. Adjust Google Ad budgets up or down, or launch full social media ad campaigns with amazing designs, all with just a click!

No more wondering if you're spending enough or too much to drive occupancy. No need to contact agency reps or wait for the next review meeting to make ad campaign changes. Monthly fees are set and we don't charge based on commissions, incentivizing self-storage locations to spend exactly what is needed to drive occupancy.

Learn more at www.adverank.ai.

