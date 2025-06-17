Selfskill Changes the Way eLearners Think About Skills Training

Bite-sized, affordable personal and professional skills training courses that empower eLearners and close the skills gap

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SELFSKILL, LLC., developer of easy-to-use interactive mobile courses, is poised to change the way eLearners think about skills training.

For anyone who struggles to level up their skills or feels stuck without growth in their career or personal life, Selfskill was built specifically to offer practical knowledge and not just theory.

We recognize there's a skills gap that can lead to stagnation and lack of motivation. No one wants that, especially in today's ever-changing world and marketplace as it moves away from being people powered to AI driven. Selfskill's continuous and intentional learning is a powerful way for individuals to grow and is a tool to up your game and keep you in the game.

Selfskill was founded to "help you help yourself and that helps others".

We are a passionate team of professionals with deep expertise and decades of experience across many verticals. We bring a wide variety of career insights to every e-learning course. In the coming months, we will release personal and professional courses on such topics as softskills, communication, personal finance, and a professional management series.

As our goal is to "help you help yourself", we also strive to help others and thank our eLearners for supporting Selfskill by donating a portion of our proceeds to help select humanitarian nonprofit organizations that make the world a better place.

For more information and resources visit us at https://selfskill.net

