Sell with Confidence. Keep Your Business in Trusted Hands

Employee ownership offers a proven pathway for preserving small businesses, empowering employees, and strengthening local economies. Unlike traditional sales, transitioning ownership to employees ensures that businesses remain rooted in their communities, maintaining jobs and keeping profits local.

With Baby Boomers retiring at record rates, rural businesses face increased risk of closure because of a lack of potential buyers in these smaller markets. "Too many business owners reach retirement without a solid succession plan," said Marion Champoux-Pellegrin, Rural Employee Ownership Director for Rocky Mountain Employee Ownership Center. "This program provides a clear, affordable path for owners to explore employee ownership and safeguard what they've built."

Who Qualifies?

The program is available to a limited number of businesses starting the process in 2025. To qualify, businesses must meet the following requirements:

At least three interested employees

Sale of at least 20% of the business

Located in rural Colorado

Business owners ready to protect their legacy and empower their employees should act now. With limited spots available for 2025, interested owners are encouraged to contact Rocky Mountain Employee Ownership Center (RMEOC) today to begin the process.

Rocky Mountain Employee Ownership Center (RMEOC), - RMEOC is a Colorado-based nonprofit leading the effort to help Colorado businesses explore and convert to employee ownership models. RMEOC's mission is to create a more inclusive and fair economy by equipping business owners with the tools and resources they need to transition successfully. Through this program, RMEOC provides technical assistance, education, and ongoing support, ensuring that business owners have the guidance they need throughout the transition process.

Marion Champoux-Pellegrin, Rocky Mountain Employee Ownership Center, 1 303-351-2003, [email protected], https://www.rmeoc.org

