Sellars Absorbent Materials Launches New Website with E-commerce Enhancements

"Our goal was to create a frictionless customer experience that makes working with Sellars convenient and easy," says Michelle Gross, vice president of marketing for Sellars. "The new site is visually attractive and has additional tools to enhance the product selection and ordering process."

The new Sellars' website features an advanced filter that allows customers to identify and select the products that best meet their needs, an updated account center that allows them to track their orders and a dedicated news and events section to keep current with Sellars' activities and industry happenings. In addition, brochures and sales sheets are grouped together and FAQs address order quantities, payment terms, shipping and other important details.

Visit sellars.com to review the company's products, catch up on Sellars' latest news and learn about working with Sellars.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sellars is a leading manufacturer of shop towels, multi-use disposable wipers, towel and tissue and absorbent products. Sellars' products, which are sold under the ToolBox®, Clean Task® and Mayfair® brands, are made from recycled and renewable materials, are high performance and good for the environment. Sellars is committed to using sustainable practices in all business areas while serving our people, customers and the planet. Learn more about Sellars' nearly 40 years of innovation at sellars.com.

