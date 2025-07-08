Sellerant Acquires Proclaim to Accelerate the Evolution of B2B Marketing and Sales

"The addition of Proclaim to the Sellerant family represents a significant leap forward in our ability to help clients stand out and drive meaningful growth," said Kenan Rappuchi. "Podcasting is more than content—it's a strategic tool for building trust, authority, and lasting relationships. Post this

Meet the Founders

Kenan Rappuchi leverages over three decades of B2B go-to-market strategy, marketing, and sales expertise. Having worked with VC-backed tech startups in Silicon Valley since the mid-90s, Kenan has built scalable, high-performing sales and marketing teams. His journey, marked by resilience and a passion for helping startups and small businesses overcome growth challenges, led to the founding of Sellerant in 2007. With a mission to empower organizations facing high risk and market complexities, Kenan's leadership has established Sellerant as a trusted growth ally for startups and small businesses worldwide seeking to accelerate growth.

Ben Wiggins is a passionate storyteller, investor, and founder of Proclaim. With a career rooted in creative content, investment, and business strategy, Ben has dedicated himself to empowering organizations and individuals to share compelling narratives through video and audio. Founded in 2020, Proclaim has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses and educational institutions seeking to amplify their message and connect with their audiences.

Combining Strengths for Unmatched Demand Generation

"The addition of Proclaim to the Sellerant family represents a significant leap forward in our ability to help clients stand out and drive meaningful growth," said Kenan Rappuchi. "Podcasting is more than content—it's a strategic tool for building trust, authority, and lasting relationships. We're excited to bring this powerful channel to our clients and set the new standard for demand generation."

Ben Wiggins added, "Joining forces with Sellerant allows us to amplify the impact of video podcasting on a larger scale. Together, we're creating a demand generation engine that is both innovative and results-oriented, helping businesses connect with their audiences in ways that were previously unimaginable."

The Future of B2B Growth

The acquisition of Proclaim unites Sellerant's proven growth strategies and services with Proclaim's innovative and captivating storytelling expertise. In the era of AI, they're rewriting the playbook—fueling deeper, human-centric audience connection, compelling narratives, and unprecedented demand generation to accelerate revenue growth.

About Sellerant

Sellerant delivers business growth services for B2B startups and SMB's across the globe. Founded in 2007, Sellerant's proprietary 3-pillar methodology combines expert growth strategy, AI-enabled technology, and proven sales and marketing skills to help startup founders and small business leaders launch and scale faster with the least cost and risk.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

sellerant.com

Media Contact

Victoria Moreno, Sellerant, 1 512-861-8100, [email protected], sellerant.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Sellerant