Sellers Dorsey Welcomes Marko Mijic as Managing Director to Lead Expansion of California Practice

"We are thrilled to have Marko join our team. He is a proven problem-solver and consensus-builder who is committed to improving the lives of those served by public safety-net programs," said Marty Sellers, Founder and CEO of Sellers Dorsey. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of the healthcare landscape in California will be invaluable as we continue to expand our state-based practice and support our clients in navigating the complexities of healthcare policy and financing."

At Sellers Dorsey, Marko will lead efforts to provide strategic guidance and forward-thinking solutions to the Firm's clients, leveraging his expertise in managing large-scale operations and his commitment to improving health outcomes for the most marginalized communities across California. Marko joining the California Practice reinforces the Firm's dedication to delivering meaningful and concrete results that are data-driven and equity-anchored.

"I am excited to join Sellers Dorsey and contribute to the firm's mission of transforming the safety net while also growing its social impact," said Marko Mijic. "I look forward to forging bold partnerships that bridge disciplines and sectors to develop solutions that lift up those who have historically been marginalized. Together we can meet the moment and seize the historic transformations and opportunities unfolding in California."

Marko holds a Master of Public Policy from the American University and a Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science and Health from the University of Utah. Marko serves on the Board of Directors of Opening Doors, a non-profit advocating for immigrants, refugees, and survivors of trafficking, and on the Advisory Board of the Center for Public Sector AI, which supports public sector leaders in utilizing AI and emerging technologies to address critical service delivery challenges. Marko will join the UC Berkeley School of Public Health as an Impact Fellow for the 2024-25 academic year. Prior to his service with the State of California, Marko served under the Obama Administration at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and at the American Heart Association.

About Sellers Dorsey

Since 2000, Sellers Dorsey has supported transformational change by providing strategic advisory services and custom Medicaid finance solutions that improve health and healthcare for underserved populations. As one of the nation's leading healthcare consulting firms, Sellers Dorsey's deep expertise and passion to deliver holistic services and innovative solutions empower individuals to live their healthiest lives and build healthy communities. In 2024, Sellers Dorsey acquired HealthDataViz to expand the Firm's solutions for clients, providing data analytics insights that drive positive health outcomes.

