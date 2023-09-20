Selling Power Releases 2023 List of the 500 Largest Sales Organizations in America

"While there was the slightest improvement from 2022, when only 8% of these companies were led by women, it is still disappointing that, in 2023, a paltry 10% of the Selling Power 500 companies are led by women." Tweet this

The states with the most Selling Power 500 companies are California (56), New York (49), and Texas (38). The states in which the Selling Power 500 companies employ the largest sales organizations are California (6,763,764), New York (6,600,674), and Texas (3,685,369). These states account for about 28% of the total companies and a whopping 66% of the total salespeople.

Beginning with this year, Selling Power is also tracking the gender gap in the leadership of these major companies. While there was the slightest improvement from 2022, when only 8% of these companies were led by women, it is still disappointing that, in 2023, a paltry 10% of the Selling Power 500 companies are led by women. Within the leading tech sector companies reported on, all are helmed by men with the notable exception of Oracle's CEO, Safra A. Catz.

Although it is too early to confirm a trend or assign causation, the overall number of salespeople has declined within the major tracked industries, while gross revenues are up across the board.

Top executives can use the Selling Power 500 to benchmark their company's productivity per salesperson and find out how they measure against the average in their industry.

Sales executives can use the Selling Power 500 as a prospect list. This is the ideal list for reps who sell sales training, incentive and promotional products, CRM solutions, automotive fleets, sales enablement solutions, or virtual meeting solutions. An enhanced spreadsheet of the Selling Power 500 is available for purchase here: https://bit.ly/3LgYWoZ

