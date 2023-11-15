Selling Power Releases List of the Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2023

"Each one of the companies included delivers best-in-class, virtual training solutions that consistently drive-up sales. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals during an increasingly challenging economy." Post this

According to Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner, "Research shows that the dramatic shift from live to virtual and hybrid sales training is continuing. Selling Power magazine has identified the Top Virtual Sales Training companies in the market. Each one of the companies included delivers best-in-class, virtual training solutions that consistently drive-up sales. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals during an increasingly challenging economy."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, delivery methods, and their response to changing market conditions. The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

Strategies to keep participants engaged

The scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings

Methodologies for supporting participant retention

Innovation in offerings and/or delivery as a response to customer needs or changes in the marketplace

Strength of client satisfaction and general client feedback

To evaluate client satisfaction, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from over 200 clients of the applicants. Their feedback reveals that while delivering results on ROI on the training is paramount, so is working with a true partner that can be flexible and accommodating in the face of uncertainty and rapidly shifting priorities.

CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this Top list to find the right sales training partner to deliver best-in-class sales training virtually.

See the Selling Power's list of the Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2023 at: https://bit.ly/46Uf0FN

