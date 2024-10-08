SellYourWay.org Announces a New, In-Depth White Paper for Small Business Owners, Finding the Right Buyer for Your Business

Through our new platform, SellYourWay.Org, we continue delivering high-quality educational content to small business owners, helping them navigate the sales process and achieve the best returns." - Kylene Golubski, Executive Director, IBBA Post this

Their personal transition goals

Types of buyers (individual, strategic and financial)

The role that business brokers and M&A advisors play in finding the right partner to meet their goals and carry on their legacy

"At the IBBA, we understand that working with a professional business broker is absolutely critical to the best interest of business sellers, buyers and all those tangentially impacted by the business. Through our new platform, SellYourWay.Org, we continue delivering high-quality educational content to small business owners, helping them navigate the sales process and achieve the best returns." - Kylene Golubski, Executive Director, IBBA

About SellYourWay.Org

The mission of SellYourWay.org is to educate small business owners and the general public about the business sales process and the services that business brokers provide. The resources available on the site provide information to help main street business owners prepare for the successful sale of their businesses.

About the International Business Brokers Association®

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for business brokers. The association provides business brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)® designation to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA directly at [email protected] [[email protected] __title__ ].

