SellYourWay.org, Announces a New White Paper for Small Business Owners, Sharing Expert Insights on Business Valuations

The relationship between the purpose of a valuation and the results

An understanding of the basics of values and their importance

The different types of valuations and the approaches and methods used in the determination of value

A thought leader in the industry, Mr. Bacinello is the President and Founder of Pacific Mergers and Acquisitions Inc. (an M&A boutique advisory firm), and Sunbelt Business Brokers Pacific Inc. (a Main Street Business Brokerage). A certified IBBA instructor, Mr. Bacinello has extensive knowledge of divestitures, acquisitions, mergers, recapitalizations, exit and succession. He has served as Chair of the IBBA in 2012 and is currently serving another term as Chair in 2024.

"We believe that business sellers and buyers need the representation and guidance of a professional Business Broker to achieve the best results. Business Brokers have the training, skills and expertise to help small business owners navigate through complex documents and terms and make sure they know what to expect every step of the way." - Kylene Golubski, Executive Director, IBBA

About SellYourWay.Org

The mission of SellYourWay.org is to educate small business owners and the general public about the business sales process and the services that business brokers provide. The resources available on the site provide information to help main street business owners prepare for the successful sale of their businesses.

About the International Business Brokers Association®

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for business brokers. The association provides business brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)® designation to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA directly at [email protected] [[email protected] __title__ ].

